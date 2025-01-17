Joe Jonas Brings Up Age-Old Purity Rings Topic, Poking Fun At The Symbol Of Virginity; Learn Here

Joe Jonas was recently seen having a little fun celebrating the New Year. The highly acclaimed artist took to the social media platform TikTok and opened up about the long-forgotten topic of purity rings.

For those who don't know, the accessory in question became synonymous with the band back in the 2000s, when the brothers were young and enjoying their early years in the limelight. These were the pieces of jewelry the Jonas Brothers wore as a symbol of their commitment to abstain from having sex.

Taking to the social media platform, the Leave Before You Love Me artist wrote over a video of himself: “When someone's complaining to me, but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they're a virgin.”

This clip also featured a recent popular TikTok soundbite. According to PEOPLE, the Do It Like That artist mouthed along to the soundbite of Russell Crowe saying, “I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is.”

For those unfamiliar with this famous line, it happens to be from the 2020 movie Unhinged. Adding to the caption, the What A Man Gotta Do artist wrote: “Triggered by accessories.”

Meanwhile, the highly acclaimed musician was also reportedly seen having fun with his followers in the comments section of the post. When a fan commented that they “never expected” him to bring up the purity rings, the Play My Music artist replied with Smirking Face Emojies.

Similarly, another comment read, “I remember the priest at my church talked about what good role models you guys were for wearing them.”

However, this isn’t the first time Joe Jonas has discussed the iconic rings. Back in 2022, the musician went viral for a video where a large group asked him if he was a virgin, to which he exclaimed in the caption that he and his brothers did “anything” in their teen years.

