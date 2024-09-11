Who Are Jonas Brothers’ Parents? All You Need to Know about Kevin Jonas Sr And Denise

The Jonas Brothers are extremely famous, and people are crazy about them, but their parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, were the first to dedicate their lives to the band’s music. They raised four children: Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Frankie.

Over time, the family moved from Wyckoff, New Jersey, to the town of Little Falls, and many changes occurred as the band grew in popularity.

The Jonas Brothers' parents supported their kids so much that at one point, their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., lost his job as a pastor at a church in New Jersey.

Let’s take a closer look at the parents of these talented musicians, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas.

Denise Jonas

Denise Jonas was born in July 1966 in Dallas and was raised in Newburgh, NY. Her father worked two jobs, at an exterminating company and at the postal service. Meanwhile, her mother worked in public school education as per Good Housekeeping.

Her family converted to Catholicism after Denise entered her high school.

Kevin Jonas Sr.

As per Denise, who spoke to an outlet, she recalled Kevin Sr. growing up “dirt poor” in rural North Carolina while having a single mother.

Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas fell in love at first sight

The Jonas Brothers' parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, quickly fell in love when they crossed paths on their first day of college. They met in the registration line at Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas.

In an interview, Denise recalled, "He was talking about working at a summer camp with these young kids, and all his passion and heart for them. And I thought, 'He could be a wonderful father someday.'"

Six months later, Kevin Sr. proposed to Denise, and the two soon got engaged. The couple tied the knot in August 1985, when they were both just 18 years old.

They share four sons and five grandchildren

The two soon welcomed their sons Kevin Jr., Joe, Nick, and Frankie.

Talking about the Jonas Brothers family, Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters named Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. The two girls were born in February 2014 and October 2016, respectively.

Coming to Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, they share a baby named Malti Marie Chopra, who they welcomed in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Then Joe and Sophie Turner have two daughters, Willa and Delphine, who they welcomed in July 2020, and in July 2022, respectively.

Kevin Sr. and Denise have musical background

During their college days, back in 1990, Kevin Sr. taught songwriting and wrote as well as recorded Christian music at their college. While Denise worked in the school registrar's office, she too was a singer.

Talking more about the Jonas Brothers’ parents, Kevin Sr. still likes to perform onstage. During the wedding of Nick and Priyanka, the father performed Elton John's Can You Feel the Love Tonight with his wife Denise joining him on stage, interpreting the song in ASL.

Nick’s talent was discovered when he was 6

This was the time when the now-famous icon Nick Jonas had accompanied Denise to a salon. The 6-year-old boy began to sing, while his mother was getting her hair done.

Soon another customer, whose son was an actor, urged Denise to meet her son's manager. Eventually in the meeting, the three brothers signed a contract on the spot and did Burger King, Clorox, and Office Depot commercials.

Kevin Sr. lost his job as a pastor

The Jonas Brothers recalled the time when their father had lost his position as a pastor at a New Jersey church, while appearing on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks, back in 2019.

Joe stated, "The biggest issue for them was the fact that he was putting his attention on his family over the church and it really made this divide happen between us."

This was a very tough time for the Jonas Brothers family.

Kevin Sr. called the president of Disney

In the documentary Chasing Happiness, Kevin Jr unveiled that it was Joe who initially got the role in Disney Channel's Camp Rock. Adding to his words Kevin Sr. recalled, "We debated it and talked about it and ultimately said, 'We can't split the brothers up.' "

Following this, Kevin Sr. called the president of Disney Channel and asked him instead of only Joe appearing on screen, how about we go for the whole band consisting of the three brothers?

Kevin Sr. in remission from colon cancer

Talking to PEOPLE in 2018, Kevin Sr. stated, "My entire life really flashed in front of me," as he was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer in the year 2017. Luckily, the father went into remission by the following year. He then became a spokesperson for Fight CRC, in 2018.

The Jonas Brothers' parents own a restaurant franchise

It was in 2016 when Kevin Sr. and Denise opened a restaurant, called Nellie's Southern Kitchen. The restaurant is situated in Belmont, North Carolina, and is named after Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother.

Its outlet is famous for Southern staples such as shrimp, grits as well as fried okra.

Kevin Sr. and Denise still support their sons

When the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and announced a new album Happiness Begins, the musical group also received their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moreover, they were supported by their parents Kevin Sr. and Denise on this day and during all the ups and downs in their life.

During the Walk of Fame speech, Joe thanked the Jonas Brothers parents for their "unwavering support and love."

