'You're a bit of a hypocrite man': Did Justin Bieber marry wife Hailey thinking it'll fix all his life problems? Find out

Justin Bieber and his quick romance with Hailey Baldwin surprised the world since it happened just two months after his final breakup with Selena Gomez who he was in an on-and-off relationship with for eight years. What shocked netizens even more was when the singer got engaged to and married the model within months of their whirlwind romance.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot the same year in a New York City courthouse in 2018. The couple then celebrated their marriage in a lavish affair at Bluffton, South Carolina the next year. After their wedding, Justin went through massive emotional turmoil because he had expected their marriage to fix all the problems in their life. Here's what he had to say.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Hailey Bieber on 'silver lining' of her ministroke while Justin was suffering from facial paralysis

Did Justin Bieber marry Hailey to fix life problems?

During an interview with radio personality and DJ Ebro Darden, Justin opened up about the emotionally low phase of his life after marriage because of the expectations he had set. "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," he explained.

Advertisement

"It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man. You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were. And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances," he further added.

Justin Bieber's emotional letter about struggles

In 2019, Justin also posted a lengthy note on his Instagram detailing his emotional as well as mental struggles due to fame, drugs, personal life issues, and depression. Talking about the pressure and responsibility he faced since he was a child star and talked about the horrible decisions he made in his life after achieving stardom at the young age of 13. He talked about how he abused all his relationships and became resentful and disrespectful to women.

The Sorry hitmaker added that he became distant from everyone who loved him and felt like he went from one of the most loved people in the world to the most judged and hated person in the world. He then talked about how marriage was the best season of his life and how it taught him patience, trust, kindness, and commitment. Justin concluded by motivating others to keep fighting even when the odds are against them and being kind and bold.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber flaunts new hair color on date with husband Justin, wears oversized t-shirt amidst pregnancy rumors