Zayn Malik Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Horror-Themed Cake and Heartfelt Fan Appreciation: PICTURES

Zayn Malik celebrated his 32nd birthday with a gnarly-looking treat! The former One Direction alum turned 32 on Sunday, January 12, and took to his Instagram Stories to show off a jaw-dropping horror-themed gift that had our eyes popping.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes, 32!!” he captioned a photo of himself holding a Last of Us-themed cake. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge and thank his fans for their support and generosity. “I’ve seen the projects you’ve all been creating to help others and couldn’t be more thankful,” he continued. “Thanks for raising funds for causes close to my heart.”

In a second upload on his Instagram Stories, the singer offered another look at the cake, featuring a bust of a clicker and the green zombie-esque frights from The Last of Us video game and HBO series of the same name. His first name was emblazoned in large uppercase letters at the base of the creepy confection.

In the caption, Malik gave a shout-out to the cake’s creator. “@thelondonbaker, thank you for this amazing piece of art. You’re an absolute legend,” he wrote. “This cake is the best I’ve ever had... in 32 years!”

Instagram user @thelondonbaker is Elizabeth Rowe, the winner of Season 2 of Is It Cake? on Netflix.

Sunday wasn’t the first time the Pillowtalk hitmaker received a majestic dessert for his birthday. When Malik turned 28 in 2021, former girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is a huge Cake Boss fan, commissioned celebrity baker Buddy Valastro to make a Bradford City AFC-themed birthday cake for him.

The confection resembled the English team’s brown and yellow striped jersey on a soccer field, with a scorecard sending birthday love to Zayn from G.

Malik recently made headlines for cutting his Stairway to the Sky tour short, citing his poor vocal health. He canceled his final U.K. stop in Newcastle.

