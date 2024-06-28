Celebrating Ha Ji Won’s Birthday: A closer look at actress’ 5 best roles in Empress Ki, Secret Garden, and more

Ha Ji Won is a talented Korean actress who has established a strong foothold in the Korean film and TV industry with an array of successful roles. She made her TV debut in the 1996 teen drama New Generation Reports: Adults Don’t Understand Us. Throughout her prolific career, spanning almost 3 decades, she has starred in popular dramas like Empress Ki, Secret Garden, Hwang Jini, and more.

Ha Ji Won's 5 best roles

As Ha Ji Won turns 46 today, let’s celebrate her special day with a closer look at her five best roles in Empress Ki, Secret Garden, Hwang Jini, Hospital Ship, and Chocolate.

1. Empress Ki (2013)

Empress Ki is one of the best roles of Ha Ji Won. She leads this popular historical drama alongside Ji Chang Wook and Joo Jin Mo. Despite having 51 episodes, the engrossing storyline, stellar cast ensemble, and emotive narrative made this drama a wild success upon release in 2013.

This classic historical piece features Ha Ji Won as Ki Seung Nyang, who lives like a warrior disguising herself as a man after losing her parents to the enemy kingdom.

While living like this, she comes across Wang Yoo (played by Joo Jin Mo), the King of Goreyo. Their friendship grows gradually as Seung Nyang stays in the dark about the king’s identity. However, even after getting to know him, her dedication to serving him is laudable. She transforms into one of the King’s loyal followers.

This heartwarming bond is interrupted when Seung Nyang meets Ta Hwan (played by Ji Chang Wook), the emperor of the Yuan dynasty. As the story proceeds, even the tough warrior Seung Nyang becomes torn between her love for these two leaders.

However, this drama emphasizes her journey to rise as Empress Ki of the Yuan dynasty and hence the decisions she needed to take to reach there. Empress Ki remains one of the epic historical K-dramas ever made.

2. Secret Garden (2010)

In this heartwarming fantasy rom-com, Ha Ji Won embodies the character of Gil Ra Im, a stunt woman who steals the hearts of a department store CEO named Kim Joo Wan (played by Hyun Bin).

This CEO’s arrogance at the beginning bothers Gil Ra Im, but when they mysteriously swap bodies with each other, things change. Not only do they start understanding each other, but also grow intense feelings. Secret Graden is a well-crafted rom-com, that has many memorable scenes.

In addition, K-drama heartthrob Lee Jong Suk also plays the role of a gifted musician in this drama, who has a crush on Joo Won’s cousin.

3. Hwang Jini (2006)

Ha Ji Won is known for her ability to synchronize with any characters, however, she shines the most when in historical dramas. In Hwang Jini, she played the titular role with so much perfection that it not only made her a household name but also won her the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2006 KBS Drama Awards.

Based on the true story of Jini, the historical gisaeng (Courtesan), this drama adaption follows the rollercoaster journey as a woman in the Joseon era. As she dances her woes away, men crave her attention, and thus her life’s trials and triumphs go on without any pause.

Alongside Ha Ji Won, Hwang Jini also features Kim Young Ae, Jang Geun Suk, and more talents.

4. Hospital Ship (2017)

This slow-paced medical romance features a stellar cast ensemble and a feel-good storyline. Ha Ji Won takes on the role of Eun Jae, a master surgeon whose reputation is bound to land her job in any elite hospital in Seoul.

However, she still chooses to join a ship with a small physician crew that provides services to a group of rural islands. With her medical prowess, Eun Jae even transforms the ship into a surgery room.

Alongside Ha Ji Won, Kang Min Hyuk, Kim In Sik, and more actors shine bright in this drama.

5. Chocolate (2019)

Food and Travel, if you are in for these two things, then this Ha Ji Won starrer melodrama is sure to soothe your soul. Ha Ji Won leads this slice-of-life piece as Moon Chae Yeong, a chef. When she was a kid, she became friends with Lee Kang (Played by Kye Sang), who is now a neurologist.

As kids, they grew up together on the picturesque Wando Island, where Kang’s mom even ran a seaside good joint.

As they grew older, they found their first love in each other. However, as time passes, naturally they drift apart only to be reunited years later as adults when their mutual friend fights death.

Their bittersweet reunion brings them closer as they learn to live life to the fullest. Do they fall in love again? For that, you just need to watch Chocolate and let Ha Ji Won win your hearts.

Ha Ji Won is truly the epitome of evergreen beauty and talent. She has been and remains one of the most talented Korean actresses ever.

A very happy birthday to Ha Ji Won!

