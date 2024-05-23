How would Byeon Woo Seok confess love and ask someone on date? Lovely Runner star makes heart-fluttering revelation: Watch

Byeon Woo Seok is currently flying high in the sky of popularity since the premiere of his ongoing drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. The drama has earned the actor immense love and fan following everywhere.

The actor recently appeared on the superhit variety show You Quiz on The Block and revealed his way of confessing love and asking someone out on a date.

Byeon Woo Seok reveals how he confesses love and asks someone to be his girlfriend

Byeon Woo Seok recently appeared as a guest on Yoo Jae Suk’s popular variety show where he answered a lot of interesting questions. One of the questions was how would Byeon Woo Seok ask someone out and confess his love to someone he likes.

Byeon Woo Seok charmingly revealed that he likes to be straightforward and say to the person that he sees them as more than a friend so would they perhaps want to go out with him. The Lovely Runner actor’s direct style of confessing his feelings won hearts and made fans swoon.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok’s way of asking someone to be his girlfriend here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok is winning hearts worldwide with his lead role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon who plays Im Sol. Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance that is currently racing to its big conclusion with only two episodes left in its run.

Advertisement

The story follows Im Sol an ardent fan of Ryu Sun Jae, a K-pop idol who dies unexpectedly in an accident leaving her inconsolable. But fate gives Im Sol a chance to change her K-pop idol’s fate as she travels in the past where she tries her best to change his fate and save him.

Know Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is a rising star in the South Korean industry who has been captivating fans with his commendable acting skills in K-dramas and movies.

Not long before Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok was highly admired and recognized for his role as Ryu Shi Oh, an antagonist in Strong Girl Nam Soon. His other noted K-dramas include Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth and Moonshine.

ALSO READ: Fans spot Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok in Hyeri’s old pics hinting at close friendship between Moonshine co-stars