Hyun Bin and Jeon Yeo Been’s spy movie Harbin to have world premiere at 49th Toronto International Film Festival

Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, and more starrer new spy action Harbin have been confirmed to premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. Set in the early 20th century, the film is about a chase and suspicion that arose in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province.

Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, and Jo Woo Jin starrer Harbin to have world premiere at 49th TIFF

On June 18, The Toronto International Film Festival community announced that Harbin has been invited to the event’s Gala Presentation section. This marks the spy movie’s first world premiere.

Though the exact date of the screening hasn’t been disclosed yet, the news is igniting excitement among global viewers who will have a chance to watch the film.

More about Harbin

Harbin is the new work from Woo Min Ho, a visionary director celebrated for creating Inside Men (2015), The Man Standing Next (2020), and more deft pieces of work. Set in the backdrop of Korea under Japanese colonization, Harbin depicts the story of the nation’s independence movement activities that accelerated in 1909.

This spy action will center around a tense chase in Harbin, the capital of China’s northernmost province, that left a mark in history.

Especially due to its significance in Korea’s rise to independence, the film is expected to attract quite the attention during its 49th Toronto International Film Festival screening. The film stars Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, and Jo Woo Jin in the main roles and Jung Woo Sung in cameo.

In addition, Harbin has been produced by Hive Media Corp., and the cinematography has been done by Hong Kyung Pyo, the man behind the breathtaking frames in Snowpierecer, Parasite, and more acclaimed films.

Meanwhile, following the TIFF premiere, Harbin will have its theatrical run in South Korea later this year.

More about Korean films at TIFF

Toronto International Film Festival is an esteemed event, boasting lineups of some of the greatest movies made around the world. The 49th edition is scheduled to commence on September 5, 2024, and will conclude on September 15.

Previously, many Korean films have been invited to the film festival’s Gala Presentation section. Among those are Smugglers (2023), Concrete Utopia (2023), and Hunt (2022) to name a few.