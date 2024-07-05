Son Ye Jin reflects on raising child with Hyun Bin at 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival; says her ‘priorities shifted’

Son Ye Jin was honored as Actor Retrospective for 2024 for her magnificent acting career spreading over 23 years at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The actress during the Actor Retrospective Exhibition held in her honor reflected on the changes in her life after becoming a mother.

Son Ye Jin says her ‘priorities shifted’ after raising a son with her husband Hyun Bin

On July 5, 2024, the Actor Retrospective exhibition was held by the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival which was titled One and Only Son Ye Jin. It will include a memorial booklet, interviews, and a photo exhibition.

During the event held in Son Ye Jin’s honor, the actress reflected on her married life and motherhood and how it changed her life in beautiful ways.

Son Ye Jin said that raising a son with her husband Hyun Bin has transformed her. She further noted that anyone who has experienced marriage and motherhood will understand her. The actress pointed out that giving birth to a child and raising him for almost two years taught her to “appreciate the little things in everyday life”.

Looking back, the Crash Landing On You actress added that previously she solely focused on work and it was her whole world and she found it hard to separate herself from it. However, it all changed when she experienced motherhood. She said that the simplest things make her happy, like seeing her son eat well.

Son Ye Jin noted that her “priorities have definitely shifted” now, just getting through one day safely feels like a big win to her. The actress said she accepts parenting is hard but it gives a whole new kind of happiness. Son Ye Jin concluded by saying she is “incredibly happy and doing well”.

Know more about Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin is one of the top South Korean actresses and has been one of the leading figures for some time.

She is well known for her hit K-dramas Crash Landing On You, Something in The Rain, Thirty-Nine, and Personal Taste. Some of her noted films are The Negotiation, Blood and Ties, Spellbound, and My Wife Got Married among many others.

