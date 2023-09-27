I Am Against My Love: Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook roped in as leads in romance drama; Reports

Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook will reportedly appear in a K-drama as main characters. On September 27, a South Korean media outlet reported that the two stars are planning to work on a project, Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook have replied to the reports. Read on to know what they said.

Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook to reportedly star in romance drama

An industry insider informed a media outlet on September 27 that Sweet Home star Go Min Si and Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun Wook will star in an upcoming drama called I Am Against My Love together as the main leads. The two actors are currently reviewing the script according to their agencies Officials from the management companies of the two stars responded, "They have received an offer and they are reviewing it currently."

About I Am Against My Love

This upcoming drama will portray the story of whether one should reunite with an ex-lover or meet someone new. This is about extending their relationship with their former lover despite knowing them way too well. Or by choosing a path towards a stranger whom you do not know well. Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook have been offered the roles of Hong Jae Bi and Kim Tae Kyung respectively. Kim Tae Kyung is a man with instinct, he is humane and unexpectedly a righteous person. Kim Tae Kyung falls in love with Hong Jae Bi (Go Min Si) once again like he did 10 years back. Go Min Si will play the role of Hong Jae Bi a teacher at a daycare center located in Seonjeon-dong. She is a woman who happens to make a lot of mistakes and releases after doing so and thinks about it. Hong Jae Bi is aware that Kim Tae Kyung is not the one for her but she can not leave him. It is expected that Go Min Si and Choi Hyun Wook's complex realistic romance story will display a synergy between the two.

Choi Hyun Wook and Go Min Si's recent activities

Go Min Si recently appeared in the film Smugglers along with Kim Hye Soo, Jo In Sung, Park Jung Min, Yum Jeong Ah, and more. On the other hand, Choi Hyun Wook's Twinkling Watermelon aired its first episode on September 25.

