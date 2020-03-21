EXCLUSIVE: On her birthday, Rani Mukerji opens up about life, daughter Adira, husband Aditya Chopra and films

On her birthday, we had an exclusive chat with Rani Mukerji who talks about the success of Mardaani 2, and her family life with Aditya Chopra and Adira. Read the full interview inside.

It won't be wrong to say that Rani Mukerji is the perfect example of an actress who's managed to be releavnt across age groups. The actress dominated the film front in the 2000s and post her marriage ad motherhood, proved all her detractors wrong by delivering three superhitsc - Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. While the audience's reception gives her a 'sense of validation', when we caught up with Rani who celebrates her birthday today, she also reveals how she doesn't question herself anymore. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about life - in the movies and off it, her baby girl Adira and husband Aditya Chopra. Excerpts:

Firstly, happy birthday to you! I want to know how has your idea of birthday changed over the years?

I'm a huge birthday person but I have always had exams going on around my birthday. So I have never been able to celebrate it well as a kid ever.. It's only after I got married that my husband (Aditya Chopra) celebrates my birthday. I'm that complete birthday person who loves balloons, samosas, sandwich, chips, cake (smiles). But none of that happens now. Those days have gone and now, I go all out for my daughter Adira's birthday.

What do you do for your birthdays now?

I just spend time with my family. I take a complete off and stay at home with Adi and Adira.

Today, Mardaani 2 has done fantastic numbers and you're still relevant. When you started off, did people say that you will only have a limited shelf life because you're a heroine?

Right from the beginning of my career, these talks have always been going on. These are still relevant today because there are a few who still talk like that. It's not just about marriage and having kids. It's also about what kind of roles you're choosing, the relatability that people have with your character and your age, as opposed to trying to be somebody who you're not. These are the things that one needs to question and ask. If you do those things tioday, you might not be relevant. Being married doesn't give you wings, this and having kids are all episodes of your life. But well do you maintain yourself to come in front of the camera? These things count.

During Hichki's release, you were unsure of the reception. Both Hichki and Mardaani 2 turned out to be major hits. Does it give you a sense of validation?

The audiences have made themselves understand that marriage and having a kid are parts of her life. She's an actor for us and she will always remain that way, as long as I'm giving them what an actor should give back. I can never take advanatage of the love they give me. I probably should work even harder to make them believe that I'm the character.

After Mardaani 2, do you feel ther will more women centric action films now?

Absolutely, there has been a shift. It's not just me. too has done enough action so it's not that women don't do action in our films. But yes, with the success of Mardaani as a franchise, of course, there will be more action films modelled around a female actor doing all of it. Mardaani falls into that category because she plays a cop which isn't a gender-specific job at all. That helps me portray it in its true-self and there's no make belief.

Mardaani 2 is also the highest grossing woman-centric film in the last few months, beating Chapaak, Panga, Thappad. Have you stopped questioning yourself now?

It makes me feel really good. The fact the audiences have given the film so much love, makes me really happy. The numbers have proved their love for me. I had stopped questioning myself after Hichki.

Adira is growing up, too. So does she understand that you're an actor now?

Yes, she understands I'm an actor. She's growing up so of course, now I can do more films. She's very supportive and at aher age, she's so mature. She's just four and I'm blessed to have a child like her. She understands now that I'm going for shooting and it breaks my heart now, every time I leave her knowing she would miss me, but she's very independent as a child. She gets that from her father. Then, there will be days when she will be expressing how much she misses me and then, there will also be days where she will be okay with me working. I'm happy that the balance has been created this early. I don't shoot long hours. Even if I'm shooting, I'm particular about my timings.

Gow does she react to seeing you on TV or posters?

She has noticed me and recognised me. She reacts and says, 'Mumma'. She gets very wide eyed when I get ready for my shoot. She likes to give me my clothes and then she will say Bye, All the best to me when I'm leaving. We travel together and she now knows people like to take pictures with me. So she's understood that slowly slowly.

