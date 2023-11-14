10 Hindi Movies to binge-watch with kids on Children’s Day 2023: Hichki, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Taare Zameen Par

Today, November 14, yet again marks an important and special day for the future of the country. Not just that, the day also marks the birth anniversary of the honorable figure of Indian history, first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. What better way to celebrate it with kids and family? Thus, here we’ve curated a list of 10 Bollywood films that one can surely watch today on the special occasion.

10 Bollywood movies on Children's Day that one must watch

1. Hichki (2018)

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Stars : Anckur Chaudhary, Ambar Hadap and Malhotra P. Siddharth

: Anckur Chaudhary, Ambar Hadap and Malhotra P. Siddharth Directed by : Malhotra P. Siddharth

: Malhotra P. Siddharth Writers : Rani Mukerji, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Kabi, Rohit Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vikram Gokhale, Anjuman Saxena, Shivkumar Subramaniam

: Rani Mukerji, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Kabi, Rohit Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vikram Gokhale, Anjuman Saxena, Shivkumar Subramaniam Where to watch/ OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

The film Hichki, led by Rani Mukerji not only redefines her acting craft but is also a beautiful story presenting student-teacher bond. The title of the film is metaphorically used for an obstacle. Aptly, the film showcases the story of a woman with a speech disorder, determined to follow her passion against all odds. Despite a few rejections, she ends up getting a job in one of the best schools and turns her batch of students into nothing but the best.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Stars: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharat Saxena, Alka Badola Kaushal, Om Puri, Meher Vij, Adnan Sami

Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharat Saxena, Alka Badola Kaushal, Om Puri, Meher Vij, Adnan Sami Created by: Kabir Khan and Mehmet Tutkun

Kabir Khan and Mehmet Tutkun Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Writer: Vijayendra Prasad, Kabir Khan and Parveez Sheikh

Vijayendra Prasad, Kabir Khan and Parveez Sheikh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

One of the best films of Salman Khan’s career has to be Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Oppose to his swagger and macho image, the innocence of his character as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi had everyone’s heart-melting. In addition to this, Munni essayed by Harshaali Malhotra couldn’t have been better. From an emotional and heart-touching story to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chemistry with Salman and all complimented by perfect blend of music makes it a perfect watch.

3. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Partho A. Gupte, Amole Gupte, Divya Jagdale, Numaan Sheikh, Divya Dutta,Abhishek Reddy

Created by: Amole Gupte

Genre: Comedy, Family, Drama

Writer: Amole Gupte

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV

Stanley Ka Dabba made Amole Gupte’s directorial debut. Not only did he act in the film but his son, Partho Gupte was also seen essaying the titular role in this 2011 film. A must-watch film for all the k the storyline revolves around a friendly kid who is often reprimanded for failing to bring his lunch box to school. The little kiddo stops coming to the school and the climax surely leaves one emotional.

4. Bhootnath (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Neena Kulkarni, Delnaaz Irani, Aashish Chaudhary, Nauheed Cyrusi

Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Siddiqui, Juhi Chawla, Satish Shah, Rajpal Yadav, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Neena Kulkarni, Delnaaz Irani, Aashish Chaudhary, Nauheed Cyrusi Created by: Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Writer: Sudhanshu Dube and Vivek Sharma

Sudhanshu Dube and Vivek Sharma Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Every millennial can bet on watching this entertaining, sweet horror film. The supernatural comedy is a story that revolves around a ghost who is determined to drive away Banku and his family away from a house. However, over a period of time, the little kiddo becomes friends with the ghost and the emotional and riotous antics of the two make it a wholesome watch.

5. Tare Zameen Par (2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Girijia Oak, Meghna Malik, Sonali Sachdev

Created by: Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte

Genre: Drama

Writer: Amole Gupte

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The excellence of Taare Zameen Par doesn’t really need any introduction. The film dealt with a pertinent topic of dyslexia. The portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi dealing with the disorder by Darsheel Safary captured its true essence and how a teacher, played by Aamir Khan, helps him find his true talent. Taare Zameen Par yet again emphasizes that every individual is different, with a perfect mix of drama and comedy.

6. Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi (2005)

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Mohnish Behl, Ekta Sohini, Vivek Shauq, Upasana Singh, Rajat Bedi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Apte

Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Mohnish Behl, Ekta Sohini, Vivek Shauq, Upasana Singh, Rajat Bedi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Apte Directed by: Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar Writers: Mahesh Manjrekar and Kiran Kotrial

Mahesh Manjrekar and Kiran Kotrial Genre: Comedy, Drama and Family

Comedy, Drama and Family OTT Platform: YouTube

The soft boy era of Shahid Kapoor! The film Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi had quite a unique story. A mix of fun and drama, the story revolves around a young boy who meets an untimely death but is granted a week to fulfill all his unfinished business. As innocent as it could be, a wholesome mix of fun, emotions, and drama, this one can surely be on one’s watch list.

7. Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004)

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Stars: Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia, Ajay Devgn, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Pankaj Dheer, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Tiwari, Jeetu Verma, Sadashiv Amrapurkar

Created by: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Genre: Action, Adventure and Drama

Writer: Lalit Mahajan

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Guess who wouldn’t have imagined having Tarzan: The Wonder Car in their early childhood? A fantasy drama is a great watch, with a story about a boy named Raj who refurbishes his father’s car and names it Tarzan. To everyone’s surprise, the car is actually possessed by his father’s spirit to avenge his own killing. At the time of its release, the supercar had generated quite a buzz.

8. Koi…Mil Gaya (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Stars: Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, Rajeev Verma, Beena Banerjee, Anjana Mumtaz, Mukesh Rishi, Johny Lever, Hansika Motwani, Rakesh Roshan

Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra, Rajeev Verma, Beena Banerjee, Anjana Mumtaz, Mukesh Rishi, Johny Lever, Hansika Motwani, Rakesh Roshan Created by: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Genre: Action, Drama and, Fantasy

Action, Drama and, Fantasy Writer: Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani and Sachin Bhowmick

Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani and Sachin Bhowmick Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee 5

A sci-fi of its own kind, the Hrithik Roshan starrer continues to live in our hearts rent-free. The alien, Jaadu enjoys a separate fan base, and guess every 90s kid wished to have one Jaadoo in their lives. Koi…Mil Gaya is a story about a young boy, Rohit Mehra with a mental disorder. He mistakenly attracts aliens on Earth and befriends one of them. The sweet bond of friendship between Rohit and Jaadoo has been everyone’s favorite.

Speaking of Koi…Mil Gaya, the sequels to it Krrish and Krrish 3 can also be binge-watched. While Krrish is available on Amazon Prime Video, the latter can be accessed on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and SonyLiv.

9. Jajantram Mamantram (2003)

IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Stars: Jaaved Jaafrey, Gulshan Grover, Manav Kaul, Madhura Velankar, Dipannita Sharma

Jaaved Jaafrey, Gulshan Grover, Manav Kaul, Madhura Velankar, Dipannita Sharma Created by: Soumitra Ranade

Soumitra Ranade Genre: Historical fantasy Drama

Historical fantasy Drama Writer: Soumitra Ranade

Soumitra Ranade Where to watch/OTT Platform: Plex and Amazon Prime Video

Jajantram Mamantram is amongst every 90 kids’ favorites. The film based on Jonathan Swift's 1726 novel Gulliver's Travels turned out to be a path-breaking film of Jaaved Jaffrey’s career. An unconventional story revolves around a boy Aditya who ends up on a magical island. To his surprise, he is a giant and helps the tiny locals conquer the devil giant, Jhamunda.

10. Mr. India (1987)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Stars: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Anjan Srivastav

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, Anjan Srivastav Directed by: Shekar Kapur

Shekar Kapur Writers: Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar Genre: Action, comedy, and drama

Action, comedy, and drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee 5

Last but not the least is Mr. India, a fantasy film which was way ahead of its time. Speaking of the film, the only dialogue that rightly hits up one’s mind is Mogambo Khush Hua and Hawa Hawai! Isn’t it? Well, the film story is about a young boy, Arun (Anil Kapoor) living with orphaned kids. Being harassed by a gangster, one of the kids dies and then Arun uses his father’s invention, an invisibility watch, in retaliation. The antics, action, and humor make it a full entertainer.

Which one of the above list is your favorite, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

