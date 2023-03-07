EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji credits Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira for helping her maintain work-life balance

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, will soon be seen in her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood, and the little glimpse of her acting in the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway garnered a great response from fans. Rani Mukerji has always kept her personal life low-key. She and her husband Aditya Chopra are parents to 7-year-old daughter Adira, and now in the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s Woman Up season 7, the actress talked about Aditya Chopra and Adira’s role in helping her achieve work-life balance.

Rani Mukerji on how Aditya Chopra and their daughter Adira help her achieve work-life balance

After the birth of Adira, Rani Mukerji took a four-year break from acting, and returned to the big screen with the 2018 film Hitchki. Post that, she was seen in films such as Mardaani 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2. She has proved that it is possible for actors to maintain a healthy work-life balance, and that motherhood isn’t the end of one’s career. When asked what kind of effort she had to put in, Rani Mukerji said that efforts have been made by her family.

Rani Mukerji told Pinkvilla, “I think I would say efforts have been made from my family- whether it's my husband who has been so understanding and my daughter who has been so understanding. I would like to give them the credit. Because when I was in films and I was playing the role of a daughter to my parents, my parents were very supportive. They encouraged me to be in the field that I was in and they really looked after me while I used to have those grilling schedules and was working day and night. They were very supportive,” said Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji says her family is very encouraging and supportive

Rani Mukerji further added, “I would say that as a wife, as a mother, I would like to give credit to my new family. The family that I made with my husband, with my child. They are so encouraging and they are so supportive that I go out and work. It wouldn't have been possible if they would have created a fuss, or made me feel guilty about going out and working. So I would like to say that it's their support that helps me keep this balance between my work and our personal life.”

She said that women have a way of ‘feeling guilty at the drop of a hat’, and that if one has a family that is supportive and doesn’t make them feel guilty, women can fly. “I think every woman needs to be told 100 times a day that it’s okay for you to go out there and do what you're doing. It’s never enough. Because as a mother, daughter, friend, sister, wife- there are so many duties we play that we feel if we don’t run our house, everything will collapse. It’s not true. Everything will function fine, we only have to change our mindsets,” said Rani.

