EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actresses that we have in India.She has been part of films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ghulam, Mardaani, Hichki and more. Her films have brought smiles on the faces of millions upon millions of people. Apart from bringing smiles, they have also inspired the viewers in more ways than one. Rani Mukerji graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass featuring her, where she talked in length about her filmy career, her inspirations, the importance of box office, her responsibility as a filmmaker and more.

Rani Mukerji Explains Why She Portrays Indian Women As Powerful And At The Top Of Their Game

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, Rani Mukerji stressed on the importance of strong women characters in her films and also mentioned about films being an influencial medium that should be used responsibly. The fine actress said, "I have always wanted to portray Indian women as very powerful and absolutely at the top of their game. And that's what I have done with each of my roles. So if you pick up any film of mine, you will see that the girls are portrayed very strong and I would take inspiration from the roles as a woman and I would do the same for the girls and the women who are watching it."

Watch Rani Mukerji's Exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass

Rani Mukerji Feels That Films Should Trigger A Thought Or Inspire Somebody In Their Own Life

Rani Mukerji also elaborated on why it is necessary to be responsible with film scripts because the viewers that watch the films take something from the performance and implement it in their own personal lives. She said, "It's very important to be able to say something that triggers a thought or inspires somebody in their own life because you know, people from all walks of life watch movies. So what they take from the character of a film is something that is very personal to them. So everybody picks up some kind of nuance or something that they must have liked in the performance or the character or the film and they take it back to their own personal life and it probably changes a lot for them."

Mostly all Rani Mukerji films in recent times have had content that has the ability to inspire viewers positively, be it gritty films like Mardaani, Hichki, No One Killed Jessica or more recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. You can watch Rani Mukerji's full interaction with Pinkvilla on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

