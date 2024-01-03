EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals Hum Tum is daughter Adira’s favorite movie for THIS cutesy reason

Rani Mukerji has always been among the most loved actresses in Bollywood. In an illustrious career spanning over 27 years, she has proven herself to be a cynosure to reckon with. Apart from her prolific professional front, the actress is happily married to YRF’s head honcho and renowned film producer Aditya Chopra. The couple is a proud parent to an 8-year-old daughter, Adira. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her daughter’s favorite movie and revealed why can the little one not sit through any of her movies.

Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's favorite movie is Hum Tum

During a recent interaction with us, Rani Mukerji spoke her heart out on her journey as an actress and dived deep into her career roles. In addition to this, during the audience interaction round, a fan asked Rani if her daughter, Adira had seen any of her movies and which her favorite movie of Rani is. In response to this, the actress shared a cute response.

The actress revealed, “So, actually she has not seen all my films because she is very young but her favorite film of mine out of the films that I’ve shown her is Hum Tum because that is the only film I’ve not cried much because she gets affected when she sees me cry onscreen. She can’t differentiate between her mumma and the character.”



Watch the full interview here:

Advertisement

She further continues by sharing, “So, when I cry on screen she feels mumma is crying and mumma is hurt. So, she can’t complete a film of mine because mere har film mein koi na koi rone ka scene hai (In all my films, there is an emotional scene). So, I think when she becomes a little older, maybe she will be able to watch all my films in a way that she’ll disconnect me from my character.”

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was inspired by a real incident in 2011 where the child of an Indian couple was separated by Norwegian authorities. After its release, both the movie and Rani Mukerji's acting received positive feedback from the audience. In addition to this, she was also seen in the OTT documentary series: The Romantics.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles