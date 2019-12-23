Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama surrenders to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

The box office collection for Mardaani 2 is now out and the cop drama has had a decent collection on day ten.

Mardaani 2 has creating a stir ever since the film's release on December 13 and has largely been a treat for movie buffs. The Rani Mukerji starrer has also minted a good amount of box office collection and has completed two successful weekends. The box office collection for Mardaani 2 is now out and the cop drama has had a decent collection on day ten. The film is also facing some stiff competition from starrer Dabbang 3.

According to a report in Box Office India, Mardaani 2 raked in Rs 2.50 crore approximately on Sunday, taking the entire second weekend collection to approximately Rs 5.65 crore. The action-drama flick had collected Rs 2 crore approximately on its second Saturday. The total box office collection for Mardaani 2 after ten days stands at a modest Rs 33.50 crore nett.

The film has been affected by the law and order issue but not as much as Dabangg 3 as it has a more limited audience anyway and is not as wide as a release, the BOI report stated.

Check out Mardaani 2 second weekend collection:

Friday - 1,15,00,000 approx

Saturday - 2.00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 2,50,00,000 approx

Second Weekend - 5,65,00,000 approx

For the unversed, Mardaani 2 is the sequel to Rani Mukerji's 2014 film and while Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi, Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is pitted against a rapist as she is hell-bent to nab a serial killer, who kidnaps, rapes and murders girls to satisfy his ego.

