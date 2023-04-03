EXCLUSIVE: Will Rani Mukerji return with Mardaani 3 soon? Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway star has THIS to say

Rani Mukerji, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She essayed the role of a mother who goes against all odds to fight for her kids' custody. Recently, the actress sat down for a heart-to-heart interview with Pinkvilla and spoke about the success of her film. During the interaction, Rani also spilled the beans on Mardaani 3.

Rani Mukerji talks about the possibility of Mardaani 3

Rani's Mardaani franchise enjoyed an overwhelming response from the audience. She essayed the role of a cop and her fans loved watching her in a different avatar. Both instalments revolved around serious issues. When she was asked about Mardaani 3, Rani said that she would love to play the cop's role again but only if a 'fascinating story' comes her way.

Rani shared, "Yes, I would actually love to get back and wear Shivani Shivaji Roy's shoes. But it all depends on the scripting and the story and if we do get a very interesting story to go with the third instalment, I think it will be fascinating to come back as Shivani Shivaji Roy because even I do enjoy playing the role of a lot."

The actress was also asked about whether being selective about scripts helps her ensure that she doesn't go wrong with the script selection and whether being selective puts added pressure since people expect good films, she said, "The reason I take this gap is because I wait for an audience reaction for the film that's releasing. The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see cinemas from around the world - What is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe; Because we as actors are always waiting to get inspired as well. So when I see work from actors in our country, from different regional cinemas and when I see films that are made outside our country as well, it gives me a lot of inspiration as an actor and as a person from cinema, to be able to do something new or to give the global audience a story that needs to be told. I would always like to be associated to films and stories that I think people should know. That is my criteria and it comes not frequently. It takes time. So the amount of time I take to decide for my next film, that much time it takes for somebody to come up with a story as well."

