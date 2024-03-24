Is BLACKPINK's Lisa working on collaboration with Grammy winner Tyla? Water crooner drops hint

Excitement brews among fans as Grammy-winning singer Tyla hints at a potential collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa. Tyla recently shared a clip of the duo enjoying music in a recording studio, hinting at a forthcoming project. With speculation ablaze, fans eagerly await news of a collaboration between these two talented artists.

Is BLACKPINK's Lisa and Tyla collab underway?

Fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Grammy-winning artist Tyla are in for a treat as the Water crooner has been hinting at a potential collaboration between the two. The speculation ignited after Tyla shared a clip on March 13 of herself and Lisa enjoying music in a recording studio, teasing the possibility of a joint project in the works.

Lisa's recent attendance at Tyla's private listening session for her upcoming album further fueled anticipation among fans. In the shared video snippet, Lisa and Tyla could be seen vibing to one of Tyla's tracks, with Lisa enthusiastically cheering for the South African singer alongside studio staff. This glimpse into their interaction has sparked speculation of a collaboration, especially considering the budding friendship between the two artists.

Adding to the excitement, Tyla took to her Instagram story following the listening session to share a video featuring herself and Lisa. The footage captured the pair laughing and enjoying each other's company, with Tyla teasing a potential collaboration by stating, "Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line." This caption has only intensified speculation and excitement among fans, hinting at a promising musical venture between the two talented singers.

As fans eagerly await further details, the prospect of Lisa and Tyla joining forces for a collaborative music project promises to deliver an electrifying fusion of their individual talents and unique styles. With both artists known for their exceptional musical prowess and captivating stage presence, a potential collaboration between Lisa and Tyla is poised to captivate audiences worldwide and set new benchmarks in the realm of music collaboration.

More details about Lisa's solo activities

Since leaving YG Entertainment in 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa has been forging her path with solo ventures. In February 2024, she launched her label, LLOUD, marking a significant milestone. Lisa's acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3 has garnered worldwide anticipation. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week, attendance at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, and support for SHINee's concert underscore her active engagement in the global music and entertainment sphere.

