BLACKPINK's Lisa exudes boss vibes flaunting new LLOUD tattoo at brand's event; fans react

BLACKPINK's Lisa, known for her trendsetting style, has made waves yet again with her latest tattoo debut. After establishing her own company, LLOUD, the K-pop sensation, has proudly showcased her CEO status with a tasteful LLOUD tattoo on her ankle at an event in Seoul.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's new LLOUD tattoo

BLACKPINK's Lisa has always been known for her bold and trendsetting style, and her latest debut of a new tattoo only solidifies her status as a fashion-forward icon. While initially tattoo-free, Lisa has been gradually revealing new ink over the past year, coinciding with her departure from YG Entertainment to pursue solo endeavors and launch her own company, LLOUD.

In February, a tattoo artist shared a photo of a delicate cursive tattoo spelling out LLOUD, sparking speculation among fans that it could be associated with Lisa's new venture. However, it wasn't until Lisa's recent appearance at a Seoul event that fans got confirmation. In stunning full shots from the event, netizens spotted the LLOUD tattoo adorning Lisa's ankle, confirming their earlier suspicions.

The elegant yet understated tattoo perfectly captures Lisa's personal style while also serving as a nod to her entrepreneurial spirit with LLOUD. Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon finally seeing the CEO tattoo in all its glory, especially considering the event's significance as Lisa's ambassadorship. Lisa's seamless integration of personal expression and business branding further solidifies her reputation as a boss both in the music industry and beyond.

More details about Lisa's recent engagements

After departing from YG Entertainment alongside her BLACKPINK bandmates in 2023, Lisa has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her solo endeavors. In February 2024, she established her own label, LLOUD, signaling a new chapter in her career as a global K-pop icon. Excitement peaked when it was announced that Lisa would be making her acting debut in the upcoming season 3 of the American anthology series, The White Lotus, generating immense anticipation worldwide.

Further demonstrating her versatility and influence, Lisa recently made headlines at Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her chic and edgy style. Her attendance at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore and support for SHINee's concert also showcased her active involvement in the global music scene.

As fans eagerly await Lisa's highly anticipated solo comeback and Hollywood debut, her recent activities underscore her status as a multifaceted talent and a prominent figure in both the music and entertainment worlds.

