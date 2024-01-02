ITZY mesmerizes fans with fangtastic display of musical talent in Mr. Vampire pre-release MV; Watch

The pre-release song’s music video for ITZY's Mr. Vampire from their upcoming album BORN TO BE is now available on all streaming platforms for fans to enjoy. This captivating song is a preview of their upcoming album, which is scheduled for release on January 8th.

Mr. Vampire by ITZY

ITZY's Mr. Vampire was released on January 2 at midnight KST (January 1st, 8:30 PM IST), while the full album, including the title track UNTOUCHABLE, is set to be released on January 8 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. The song expresses the thrill of discovering potential true love and the desire not to miss the opportunity for a perfect match. Using vampire metaphors for intimacy, the catchy tune is part of their upcoming 8th mini-album, BORN TO BE, where the girls long to be infected by a love virus from the mysterious Mr. Vampire through a bite, unfolding against sweet and dreamy melodies.

The music video features the four girls (excluding Lia due to health issues) discussing their ideal types and the thrill of falling in love. Set in an enclosed space, the visually pleasing video showcases their dance moves while expressing the excitement of giving love a chance with optimism for a great outcome. With an overall charismatic vibe, the song proves to be a perfect B-side track for their album.

Watch Mr. Vampire here-

More about BORN TO BE by ITZY

ITZY unveiled their initial pre-release single, BORN TO BE, earlier this month, accompanied by individual music videos for each member's solo tracks. The album is scheduled for release on January 8, 2024, under JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Dreamus. This marks their first Korean-language full-length release since Crazy in Love (2021) and comes six months after Kill My Doubt (2023). Notably, with Lia on hiatus, the album will be promoted with the group as a quartet.

BORN TO BE comprises ten tracks, with the single Untouchable leading the way. This album marks the debut of solo tracks by each member of the quintet, and the music videos for these solo tracks was released sequentially in the lead-up to the album's launch.

Watch BORN TO BE here-

