Kanguva vs Indian 2 Box Office Comparison Week 1: Suriya-led mystical period drama FAILS to match shoulders with Kamal Haasan's political drama

Box Office is very unpredictable in nature. There have been times when small-budget movies went onto surprise with their blockbuster business; the vice-versa is also a harsh reality, when a tentpole big movie miserably bombs at the ticket window.

Tamil cinema has seen the two biggest box office disasters this year: Indian 2 and Kanguva. Here's a day-wise box office comparison of their opening week in India.

Kanguva remained 40% below Indian 2 in week 1

Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, wrapped up its opening week at just Rs 63.50 crore. In comparison, Indian 2 had a better first week and ended at Rs 89 crore gross at the domestic box office.

The mystical period drama opened with an underwhelming first day of Rs 26 crore in India, while Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 had registered an opening of decent Rs 31 crore. Further, both the Tamil biggies showed a downward trajectory with significant drops in the following days. While the Shankar-directed political drama registered a drop of 25% on Day 2, the Siruthai Siva-directed period action-drama recorded a massive drop of 61%. Indian 2 grossed Rs 23 crore on its second day, whereas Kanguva ended up doing Rs 10 crore only.

The Kamal Haasan movie ended its opening weekend at Rs 72.5 crore. In contrast, the Suriya starrer could collect just Rs 56.75 crore in its extended first weekend of 4 days in India. Further, both movies saw a steady run on their weekdays where also the Indian 2 enjoyed a lead.

Negative talk curtails Kanguva & Indian 2's business

Mounted on a similar budget of Rs 350 crore each, both Kanguva and Indian 2 opened to negative word-of-mouth, which sealed their fate at the box office on the opening day itself.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 had the benefit of bigger names associated with the project, which assured it had better domestic and international trends. It ended its global theatrical run with around Rs 150 crore gross. On the other hand, the Studio Green production is likely to face massive losses as it is heading for a finish under Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Here’s a look at the day-wise India Gross box office collections of Kanguva & Indian 2 in Week 1

Day Kanguva Indian 2 1 Rs 26 crore Rs 31 crore 2 Rs 10 crore Rs 23 crore 3 Rs 10.50 crore Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 10.25 crore Rs 4.75 crore 5 Rs 3.5 crore Rs 4.75 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 4.75 crore 7 Rs 3 crore Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 63.50 crore Rs 89 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

