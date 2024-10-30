When Kamal Haasan revealed he 'hated' THIS iconic movie of Amitabh Bachchan and said, 'I couldn’t sleep that night'

Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Kalki 2898 AD marked the reunion of the legendary actors after years. Fans were elated to see two of Indian cinema's greatest superstars, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, whose friendship has evolved over the years, together. However, did you know that the Vikram actor once revealed that he hated Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic movie Sholay? Yes, you read that right.

It was during a promotional event of Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD that Kamal Haasan made the shocking revelation. The Indian 2 actor began by showering praises on Mr Bachchan and recalled Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster film Sholay. Interestingly, Haasan was also the assistant director for the film.

Kamal Haasan said, “For those who remember Sholay with nostalgia, I was an assistant director. And, I couldn’t sleep that night when I saw Sholay. First, I hated the film so much, I hated the filmmaker (Ramesh Sippy) even more. And I had the opportunity of working with that great filmmaker and I told him that was my reaction when I saw the film. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and that’s the kind of movie… many such movies Amit ji has done, and to hear him say nice things about my films is something I had not imagined when I was an assistant director and watching Sholay on the big screen. Thank you, Amit ji.” (as quoted by Hindustan Times)

For the unversed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholey features Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in titular roles. The 1975 film turned out successful and the craze for Sholey has not died down even after 49 years of its release.

What was even more surprising was although Amitabh Bachchan was not physically present at the event, he graced the promotions through video conference, and Kamal Haasan talked about it in front of him. It is worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in films like Geraftaar (1985), Khabardar 1984), and Hey Ram (2000) apart from Kalki 2898 AD.

