Kanguva vs Indian 2 vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan: Which is the biggest disaster of 2024?

The Indian box office was full of ups and downs this year. Pinkvilla presents you with the list of the biggest disasters of this year. Despite having big stars, these films tanked at the box office. The list features four movies, Maidaan, Kanguva, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Indian 2.

Here’s A Look At The Biggest Disaster Of 2024 So Far

1. MAIDAAN

Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan was released on April 11, 2024, coinciding with Eid. The biographical sports action film was initially scheduled to hit the screens in 2022. In the film, Ajay Devgn played the lead role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a late football coach who managed India's national team from 1950 to 1963. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 5, 2024. Made on a Rs 235 crore budget, Maidaan grossed Rs 72 crore at the global box office.

2. KANGUVA

Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, Kanguva hit the screens on November 15, 2024. In the recently released epic fantasy action film, Suriya plays dual roles, Kanguva and Francis Theodore. The pan-Indian movie failed to leave its mark at the worldwide box office. Despite its big budget of Rs 350 crore, Suriya-starrer managed to collect Rs 85.5 crore globally within five days of its release and is headed for a finish around the Rs 100 crore mark.

3. BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest disasters of 2024. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the science fiction action film had a disaster performance during its release. Co-produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film was released on April 11 this year while locking horns with Maidaan. Also starring Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, it touched Rs 105 crore at the worldwide box office. Regarded as one of the most expensive movies made in India, Zafar's directorial had a budget of Rs 375 crore.

4. INDIAN 2

Headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 is the second installment of the Indian Trilogy. Directed by Shankar, it serves as a sequel to the 1996 film, Indian. In the 2024 vigilante action thriller film, Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who is on a mission to fight against corruption. It also featured Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. Made on a big budget of Rs 350 crore, it grossed Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.

Here's How The Following Biggest Disasters Performed At Global Box Office In 2024

Movies Worldwide Gross Collection Budget Maidaan Rs 72 crore Rs 235 crore Kanguva Rs 85.5 crore Rs 350 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 105 crore Rs 375 crore Indian 2 Rs 150 crore Rs 350 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

