Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to fan tweet as he admits being co-star Konkona Sensharma's fan

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are two of the most acclaimed and prolific actors in the film industry. The two have collaborated on Abhishek Chaubey's dark comedy thriller web series Killer Soup which dropped on Netflix on January 11. The series has been receiving a lot of attention and the actors have been showered with praise. Recently, Manoj reacted to a fan's tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) and called himself a fan of his co-star Konkona.

Manoj Bajpayee admits being a fan of Killer Soup co-star Konkona Sensharma

On January 12, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared some stills of Konkona Sensharma from Killer Soup and wrote, "Started watching Killer Soup as Manoj Bajpayee fan and finished it as Konkona Sen fan"

Responding to the fan's tweet, Manoj replied, "I am also @konkonas fan!"

Plot of Killer Soup

Prabhakar Shetty (Manoj Bajpayee) and Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma) are a strangely attractive couple living in Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, who have secrets of their own. After being married to Prabhakar for almost 20 years, Swathi is not happy with him for various reasons. She has an illicit affair with Umesh Pillai (also played by Manoj Bajpayee) and comes up with a killer recipe to eliminate her husband from her life. The events that follow, add to the complexities that she is already dealing with.

Reception of Killer Soup

Fans took to their X accounts and praised the series and also the performances. A fan stated that the series proves Konkona is "one of the best actors in India". They also praised Manoj and added that he is "already the Master of the art." @konkonas proves once again that she is one of the best actors in India with #killersoup @BajpayeeManoj is already the Master of the art but to have them together in a show is a huge treat. Loving the show."

Another fan wrote, "@BajpayeeManoj best Performence #KillerSoup its fresh dark conedy , thriller suspence series . All cast Performence are mind blowing. manoj sir your all look."

Meanwhile, Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal among others.

