Killer Soup Twitter Review: Netizens laud Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sensharma's 'chaotic rollercoaster' series

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma are two of the most acclaimed and interesting actors in Bollywod. The two have collaborated on Abhishek Chaubey's dark comedy thriller web series Killer Soup which dropped on Netflix yesterday. Let's take a look at some of the reviews netizens have dropped on Twitter to get an idea of how it is.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) called it a "chaotic rollercoaster blending Macbeth vibes, crime, and dark humor." They further wrote that both the actors shine in this "visually eclectic series."

One user praised Konkana Sen Sharma's performance in the show who plays the role of Swati Shetty

One user took to the platform and penned their surprise and happiness over the use of Tamil songs in the series. They further wrote, "Cant put this down without completing it. #KillerSoup"

A fan stated that the series proves Konkana is "one of the best actors in India". They also praised Manoj and stated that he is "already the Master of the art." @konkonas proves once again that she is one of the best actors in India with #killersoup @BajpayeeManoj is already the Master of the art but to have them together in a show is a huge treat. Loving the show."

Killer Soup received thumbs-up from another user who wrote: "@BajpayeeManoj best Performence #KillerSoup its fresh dark conedy , thriller suspence series . All cast Performence are mind blowing. manoj sir your all look."

Killer Soup features two powerhouse talents in the form of Manoj and Konkana which the netizens are loving. One fan stated the same and wrote: "Manoj Bajpayee can do no wrong. What a star!! @BajpayeeManoj and then you add @konkonas to the mix, and we have a show that you definitely need to binge on!!"

Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde and Lal among others.

