Killer Soup Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma's show has a bizarre recipe but tastes delicious

With Killer Soup, director Abhishek Chaubey has introduced a kind of filmmaking that hasn't ever been seen in Indian entertainment history. Despite being one of the most peculiar and outlandish Indian shows to ever be made, it is heavily engaging and is able to give it's viewers a very new kind of an experience to take back. The ensemble led by Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma will go down in history as a show that dared to be different, despite a few shortcomings in the storytelling.

Plot:

Prabhakar Shetty (Manoj Bajpayee) and Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma) are a weirdly fascinating couple living in Mainjur, Tamil Nadu who have secrets of their own. Swathi, after being married for around 20 years to Prabhakar, is not happy with him for a number of reasons. She is also having an illicit relationship with Umesh Pillai (also played by Manoj Bajpayee) and comes up with a 'killer' recipe to eradicate her husband from her life. The events that follow, add to the complexities that she is already dealing with.

What works for Killer Soup:

There's a lot that works for Killer Soup. It is firstly a one-of-its-kind show which should be watched just for how unique it is in numerous ways. For those who regularly complain about repetitive content being churned out by Indian content creators, here comes a show that begs to differ. Abhishek Chaubey succeeds in creating an intriguing world full of deceit. Almost all the characters in the show are well-etched and very fascinating. Each of them make you see the world differently.

Advertisement

The writing is sharp and the intentions are clear. The fusion of Hindi, Tamil and English through the 8 episodes, makes for a deadly combination. The town of Mainjur is explored very beautifully to take the story forward. The show flaunts its technical brilliance with some of the most spectacular transitions that you may ever see. The cinematography and production design is just impeccable. The background score helps you stay invested to the crime-drama.

What doesn't work for Killer Soup:

Killer Soup doesn't explore all its characters as well as it could have. The characters of Prabhakar and Swathi's son Sandy, constable Asha and inspector Uday feel underwritten. There are portions in the show where the screenplay lags a bit. The abuses being hurled at, in almost every second sentence, can become jarring for many, especially when most of the scenes could do without it. Barring what's mentioned, Killer Soup remains a largely compelling show.

Watch the Killer Soup Trailer

Performances in Killer Soup:

Manoj Bajpayee essays his two complex characters, masterfully. He gets out of his zone to play Prabhakar and Umesh and very much succeeds in doing so.

Konkona Sen Sharma doesn't do a thing wrong. The actress is remarkable in her role of Swathi. It is such a well-established character that it will make other actors and actresses, envious of her.

Other prominent characters in the show like Arvind Shetty, Thupalli, Inspector Hassan, Appu, Kirtimaa, Lucas and Mehrunisa are extremely exciting to watch. It is a viewer's delight to get to watch actors of such high calibre be part of the same show. The performances complement the storytelling and the fusion of the two conspires into a show that will be remembered for what it set out to achieve.

Final Verdict Of Killer Soup:

On the whole, Killer Soup has a bizarre recipe but tastes delicious. It is a show that everyone who feels Indian content lacks novelty and variety, should watch. This Abhishek Chaubey directorial dares to be unique and different and completely succeeds in that quest.

Killer Soup is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee on juggling ‘three characters’ in Killer Soup: ‘I was always very unsure’