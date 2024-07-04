Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop go from bickering enemies to adorable lovers in character teasers of Serendipity’s Embrace; Watch

Serendipity's Embrace has unveiled new character teasers featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, offering glimpses into their high school and adult lives, teasing their upcoming playful chemistry.

Adapted from a beloved webtoon, Serendipity's Embrace follows the journey of Lee Hong Joo (played by Kim So Hyun), an animation producer haunted by painful memories of love. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong Hyeop), who has witnessed her struggles during her darkest times.

New character teasers for Serendipity’s Embrace

In the teaser for Lee Hong Joo, we're introduced to a 19-year-old Hong Joo who fearlessly confesses her love and exudes boldness. Fast forward to the 29-year-old Hong Joo, who has become skeptical of love, believing that first love is something for the immature. The teaser begins with Kang Hoo Young's narration, "Memories are imperfect," as we witness the 19-year-old Hong Joo confessing her feelings.

As the story unfolds, the older Hong Joo who was skeptical of romance and stopped believing in the concept of first love meets Hoo Young again. She finds herself gradually falling for Hoo Young once again, despite her initial impression of him which was a disaster.

Watch Hong Joo’s teaser here-

In Hoo Young's teaser, we encounter a 19-year-old who appears to have never experienced love before. His first and current love interest, even at 29, remains Hong Joo, whom he eagerly anticipates meeting again after a decade. The teaser opens with Hong Joo narrating, "Memories are imperfect."

We observe how Hoo Young used to annoy Hong Joo during their high school days by urging her to study more instead of writing letters, leading her to nickname him "A preschooler with brains and no soul." She believes he has never been in love. However, when they reunite as adults, Hoo Young surprises her by confessing, "I like you."

Watch Hoo Young’s teaser below-

More about Serendipity’s Embrace

In Serendipity's Embrace, the cast features actors such as Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Dasom, Lee Won Jung, Hwang Sung Bin, Choi Dae Chul, Yoon Jung Hee, and Kim Jung Nan. Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by painful memories of a past relationship, making her fearful of love. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who has witnessed some of her most difficult moments from the past.

Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of Kang Hoo Young, portraying a handsome and exceptionally intelligent financial planner based in the United States. He effortlessly achieves success without much effort, but finds his life lacking excitement and purpose. His heart begins to stir once more when he returns to Korea after a long absence and unexpectedly reunites with Lee Hong Joo, his high school sweetheart, whom he hasn't seen in 10 years.

