Kim So Hyun’s eternal charm in high school student roles; Love Alarm, Who Are You: School 2015 and more

Kim So Hyun is one of the most gifted South Korean actresses, and she has been proving her immense acting prowess since she was just a child. Beginning her career as a child actress, Kim So Hyun reigned over the big screen and small screen alike with her memorable roles and performances.

On June 26, 2024, when the teaser poster of Kim So Hyun’s upcoming rom-com K-drama Srendipity’s Embrace was revealed, the actress would once again be seen taking a high schooler role. So, let’s take a walk down memory lane and reminisce about Kim So Hyun’s eternal charm in high school student roles.

Kim So Hyun: The ace of playing high schooler in Love Alarm, Who Are You: School 2025, and more

1. Who Are You: School 2015

Taking you back to high school days as they were in 2015, this sixth installment in the famous School series of K-dramas was a major hit not only in South Korea but overseas.

Who Are You: School 2015, starring Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Yook Sung Jae, is a beautiful and relatable teen K-drama. Additionally, Kim So Hyun’s portrayal of the identical twins Go Eun Byul and Lee Eun Bi is commendable. She truly proves she is the ace of playing a high schooler.

Who Are You: School 2015 follows the story of two identical twin sisters who were separated at birth. Lee Eun Bi was taken to an orphanage, and in high school, in the present, she is badly bullied by a group of girls. On the other hand, Go Eun Byul lives a better life with her adoptive mother and studies at one of the most prestigious. Fate brings them in front of each other when Lee Eun Bi tries to take her life and is saved by Go Eun Byul.

2. Love Alarm

Kim So Hyun can ace a high school student role like the back of her hand, perfectly portraying the vulnerable age with its ups and downs. She has the unique ability to portray powerful emotions, insecurities, love, and everything else associated with a high schooler.

In Love Alarm, Kim So Hyun once again displays her eternal charm by playing a high school student. Love Alarm follows the storyline of Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), a beautiful, kind, and hardworking high school student. She tries to be bright and cheerful regardless of her dark family past. She experiences the feelings of young love through an app called Love Alarm that notifies you when someone in your 10-meter vicinity likes you.

3. Bring It On, Ghost

Kim So Hyun once again displayed her everlasting charm of playing a high school girl in Bright It On, Ghost alongside Ok Taecyeon. This time around, Kim So Hyun challenged herself when she was not only a high school student but also a ghost of a high schooler.

Her portrayal of Kim Hyun Ji, a feisty newbie ghost, was captivating, to say the least, and she filled all the boxes of being a high scholar to perfection. Bring It On, Ghost follows the story of Park Bong Pal and Kim Hyun Ji, who meet each other by chance and then join hands to fight malevolent spirits and help other kind spirits.

4. Nightmare High

Last but not least, in Kim So Hyun’s high schooler allure, Pandora's box is Nightmare High. Kim So Hyun’s portrayal of the high school student Kang Ye Rim was notable as she played a leader figure as the class president. She takes the responsibility to protect her classmates against an inexplicable force.

Nightmare High follows the story of a high school where when a new temporary teacher arrives, students’ nightmares end up coming true. Kang Ye Rim (Kim So Hyun) sets out to solve this bizarre happening before it is too late.

Watch Kim So Hyun in these above-mentioned K-dramas and get ready to see her eternal charm as a high schooler in Serendipity’s Embrace, set to premiere on July 22, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST.

