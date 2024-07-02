Serendipity’s Embrace stills: Kim So Hyun goes from high schooler in love with Chae Jong Hyeop to skeptic adult

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop starrer Serendipity’s Embrace is an upcoming highly anticipated romantic comedy K-drama. The K-drama ahead of its premiere in July has unveiled some interesting stills featuring Kim So Hyun in character.

The stills depict Kim So Hyun going through a major transformation from a high schooler in love to an adult who is skeptical about the whole idea of love.

On July 2, 2024, Serendipity’s Embrace unveiled new stills featuring Kim So Hyun in her character Lee Hong Joo. Serendipity’s Embrace stars Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop in the lead.

The newly released stills paint a deeper picture of Kim So Hyun’s Lee Hong Joo’s transformation. The first still shows Lee Hong Joo as a high schooler who is endearingly handing a love letter to Chae Jong Hyeop. She used to be a hopeless romantic who was in love with Chae Jong Hyeop’s Kang Hoo Young.

However, Lee Hong Joo goes through a massive transformation when she becomes an adult she is now a person who is skeptical of the whole idea of love and thinks it is nothing more than a waste of time.

The other two stills, depict Kim So Hyun as he transforms into a charismatic and bold animation PD. Her facial expressions are now more serious and tense. The last still shows Kim So Hyun sitting across from a man at whom she looks curiously.

Check out the new Serendipity's Embrace stills featuring Kim So Hyun here:

Meanwhile, Serendipity’s Embrace is a story of two young people Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young who find their true love and dreams after crossing paths with their first love. Serendipity’s Embrace is set to premiere on tvN on July 22, 2024, at 8:40 PM (5:10 PM IST).

Know more about Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is a famous South Korean actress who first established her stronghold in the industry as a child actress. She is best known for her K-dramas The Tale of Nokdu, My Lovely Liar, Love Alarm, and River Where the Moon Rises among others.

