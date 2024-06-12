Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop’s romance K-drama Is It Fate confirmed to air in July following The Player 2’s finale

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop are all set for their next big project. The talented actors are marking their first collaboration on the new romance drama Is It Fate?. The broadcasting channel has finally revealed a major update for its premiere schedule.

Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun's new drama Is It Fate? confirms premiere schedule

On June 12, the Korean media outlet reported, tvN confirmed that the premiere of Is It Fate? will take place in July. Though an exact date hasn’t been disclosed yet, the drama is expected to take the Monday-Tuesday spot of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers.

In addition, released on June 3, The Player 2 is reported to wrap up its final episode on July 9.

More about new youth romance drama Is It Fate?

Penned by screenwriter Park Geu Ro, Is It Fate? is a youth romance drama based on the webtoon of the same name. The story centers around two young individuals who reunite with their first love after 10 years and pursue it again.

Kim So Hyun leads the story as Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who is afraid of love due to past relationship trauma. Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of Kang Hoo Young, a financial planner at the headquarters in the U.S. When he meets his first love, Lee Hong Joo, almost 10 years later, his heart begins to flutter again.

The drama is expected to unfold a swoon-worthy romance between these two talented stars. Additional roles will feature more young talents like Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som, Yoon Jun Won, and others.

Is It Fate? has been directed by Song Hyun Wook, who recently helmed The Midnight Studio starring Kwon Nara and Joo Won. The drama has caught fans' attention since its production stage. However, despite having completed filming in 2023, it has taken a long time to meet the viewers.

More about Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is a renowned Korean star who began her actress career in 2006. From a coveted child actress to a leading lady, her journey in this competitive realm is quite impressive. She is best known for My Lovely Liar (2023), River Where the Moon Rises (2021), Love Alarm (2019), and more.

Who is Chae Jong Hyeop?

Chae Jong Hyeop is known for Eye Love You (2024), Castaway Diva (2023), Love All Play (2022), Nevertheless (2021), and more popular K-dramas.

