ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo set to surprise fans with special appearance at Water Bomb Seoul 2024 on July 5th

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has been confirmed to join the performer lineup for the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul on July 5th. This marks Cha Eun Woo's debut appearance at the festival, eagerly anticipated by fans as he makes his guest appearance in Seoul.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s Water Bomb festival appearance in Seoul

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo has been revealed as the surprise special guest for the 2024 Water Bomb Festival in Seoul. Scheduled for Friday, July 5th, Cha Eun Woo will participate as a member of the festival's Green Team.

His appearance is expected to be in conjunction with his endorsement of the brand Sprite Korea. This event marks Cha Eun Woo's first ever participation in a Water Bomb festival, adding excitement for fans and attendees alike.

This year's lineup for Water Bomb Seoul 2024 boasts a stellar roster including Zico, Simon D, Jay Park, Changmo, Taemin, Minho, Hwa Sa, Sunmi, Nayeon, Kang Daniel, Jessi, Baekho, Lee Young Ji, BIBI, KISS OF LIFE, and more. Scheduled from July 5th to 7th, the three-day music festival is renowned for its energetic summer performances where artists and K-pop groups showcase their hits while enjoying water-themed activities and toys. Originating in 2015, Water Bomb has become a highlight of the South Korean entertainment calendar, celebrated for its vibrant and unique atmosphere.

Advertisement

More about ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Lee Dong Min, professionally known as Cha Eun Woo, is a South Korean singer and actor signed under Fantagio. He gained fame as a member of the popular South Korean boy band ASTRO. Beyond his musical career, Cha Eun Woo has made a significant mark in acting, particularly recognized for his role as Lee Suho in the popular drama True Beauty.

Cha Eun Woo made his acting debut in 2014 with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life. His performance left a strong impression, leading him to become a model for a Korean cosmetics brand in his early days as a rookie actor named Lee Dong Min.

On October 27, 2023, Cha Eun Woo achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first artist to receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan, recognizing his achievements on the global stage. Looking ahead, Fantagio announced that Cha Eun Woo will hold his first-ever fan concert titled Mystery Elevator in 2024, marking a special moment for his growing career and dedicated fan base.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok lead most searched male actors list; SEE top 20