Song Joong Ki confirms second child with Katy Louise Saunders; refuses comment on birth timeline and gender

Song Joong Ki and his wife Katie Louise Saunders have announced their second pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first baby back in 2023. A year later, as they are expecting their second child, congratulations are in from fans and colleagues.

Song Joong Ki's side announces his wife Katie Louise Saunders's second pregnancy

On July 8, Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio confirmed that the actor’s wife Katie Louise Saunders is pregnant with their second child. They further added that it is difficult to confirm the baby’s gender or the time of the birth as these are extremely private matters.

Meanwhile, In June 2023, the beloved couple gave birth to their first child, a boy. The actor himself shared the good news with a precious photo of his small hand.

More about Song Joong Ki's marriage with Katie Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki and Katie Louise Saunders met through a mutual acquaintance back in 2021. The duo quickly formed a great connection and transformed from friends to lovers.

They publicly acknowledged their relationship in December 2022. A few months later, on January 30, 2023, the Vincenzo actor tied the knot to his girlfriend, in a close-knit wedding ceremony attended by mutual friends and families.

On June 14, 2023, the couple welcomed their first baby boy. Since then, Song Joong Ki has been often spotted on dayouts with his wife and child. The actor has also been applauded for his way of protecting his family, as on multiple occasions, he requested the paparazzi to not invade their privacy.

Now that he is all set to be the father of two, fans are looking forward to the birth of his second child.

More about Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki is a popular Korean actor who has shot to global fame with his outstanding performances in many K-dramas and films. The actor is known for his versatility, which he showcased over many years, delving into a variety of genres.

Some of his popular K-dramas include Vincenzo, Descendents of the Sun, Reborn Rich, Arthdaal Chronicles, and more. He has also made iconic cameos in Queen of Tears, Little Women, The Sound of Your Heart, and more.

Some of his popular big-screen works include My Name is Loh Kiwan, Space Sweepers, The Battleship Island, and more.

