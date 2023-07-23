KISS OF LIFE member JULIE apologizes for rapping racial slur in pre-debut video; Netizens react

KISS OF LIFE member JULIE landed herself in trouble when one of her old videos before she debuted resurfaced on the internet. JULIE formerly trained by THEBLACKLABEL who is also known for her resemblance to Jennie of BLACKPINK, covered a song that had the N-word, which offended many viewers. The video of the cover was heavily criticized by fans and viewers. JULIE personally apologized, explaining her stand and what she has done to educate herself on this matter. JULIE took to social media and wrote an apology. Read below to know what she has to say.

KISS OF LIFE's JULIE's apology

"This is JULIE from KISS OF LIFE. An old video has resurfaced in which I, without paying enough attention, sang the original lyrics of a cover song that included a certain word, which I deeply regret. This incident made me realize how my careless actions can cause harm to many people and during my 6 years of training period I educated myself and matured. I'm determined to be more cautious and meticulous to prevent making the same mistakes in the future. I want to express my sincere apologies to everyone who may have been hurt by my actions. I will strive to show you a better version of myself and continuous growth in the future. Thank you for your understanding."

Netizens' reaction

Many netizens pointed out that JULIE was ignorant of other countries cultures. They sent negative remarks towards the KISS OF LIFE member. Netizens are divided on whether they should accept her apology or not. However, JULIE apologized personally instead of through her agency in a statement. Netizens reacted to this by saying that Julie has grown a lot in the past 6 years so she may have changed and educated herself.

About KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is a rookie girl group that debuted on July 5, 2023. KISS OF LIFE consists of four members JULIE, NATTY, BELLE, and HANEUL They released their first mini album KISS OF LIFE, and gained relatively higher attention from international audiences for their song Shhh. NATTY and BELLE have also gained attention as the former participated in survival shows like Sixteen formed girl group TWICE and Idol School and the latter has written songs for (G) I-DLE member Miyeon's solo song Charging and PURPLE K!SS's Find You.

