Lee Jong Suk opens up about IU: When she tells me ‘You’ve become a lot more mature now I…’

Actor Lee Jong Suk with singer-actress IU is the new couple that the Hallyu fans have been super excited to learn about right at the start of the year. A star pairing, they are one that no one saw coming and everyone was extremely surprised about. Starting off as friends first and developing a relationship over time, the two have spoken fondly of each other. Now, in a recent interview with Esquire Korea magazine, Lee Jong Suk spoke about his relationship with IU and left the fans swooning over their adorableness.

On being asked who gave him strength during his moments of difficulty, after returning from the military and if it was his ‘special person’, the seemingly pleasantly taken-aback actor replied about how so many people besides himself are comforted by her music, lyrics, and words. Moreover, he spoke about the only difference between them and himself as according to the actor is that he can personally converse with her while hearing those comforting words.

IU being Lee Jong Suk’s ‘funniest friend’

The famous actor seems to have a friend and confidante for life in his girlfriend IU. While speaking lovingly of her, the actor has never once failed to talk about how their relationship stems from friendship. He thinks of her as his ‘funniest friend’ who has been there for him since his mid-20s. He recalled entering his 30s with her warm words by him. Over time, the two have grown with each other. On hearing that he has become mature from IU, Lee Jong Suk feels as if he had to become more mature now. She makes him want to become a become human being.

Lee Jong Suk and IU’s relationship

The two stars are said to have first met on the set of music show ‘Inkigayo’ where they were the MCs together for a while. They are known to have kept their friendship going over the many years and reportedly got into a relationship sometime after Lee Jong Suk’s return from his military service. The ‘Big Mouse’ star thanked someone in his speech after winning a Daesang for the MBC Drama Awards who was later revealed to be IU.