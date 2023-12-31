1 year of Lee Jong Suk and IU's public relationship: Top 4 moments of famed K-celeb couple

IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by a Korean media outlet as their New Year 2023 couple on December 31, 2022. Later they confirmed that they were dating. Fans rejoiced and shipped them together. Here is a look at the year the celebrity couple has had.

IU and Lee Jong Suk reported to be dating

On December 2022, IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by Dispatch. They were revealed to be the New Year couple for the year. The South Korean media outlet also revealed that the couple had been dating for the last four months.

The couple confirm their relationship

IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship had furthered from friendship to dating.

IU expresses her feelings for Lee Jong Suk

Expressing her feelings, the singer wrote, 'He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement'.

Lee Jong Suk expresses his affection

Lee Jong Suk also showed his affection and penned. 'Makes me want to become a better man.'

IU's recent activities

BTS' V will be making an appearance in IU's music video from her upcoming album which is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024. IU's last release was in 2021 with the single Strawberry Moon. V also featured in her YouTube show Palette to promote his debut album as a soloist, Layover.

Advertisement

Lee Jong Suk

On November 8, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk is considering signing with Ace Factory. The actor is also working on establishing his own production company and launching it next year. The company Ace Factory stated that Lee Jong Suk is preparing to launch his production company and they are in talks for signing an exclusive management contract. In September, Lee Jong Suk departed from his previous label HighZium Studio.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon-Lee Do Hyun and more celeb couples that formed in 2023