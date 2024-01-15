‘Lisa knocked on doors’: Crazy Horse Paris reveals how BLACKPINK member pursued theater for debut cabaret act

In September 2023, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made history as she became the first K-pop artist to give a solo performance at the legendary Crazy Horse Paris, a renowned cabaret theater. The K-pop sensation surprised the fans with her never-seen-before exclusive acts from September 28 to September 30.

Nearly three months after her performance, Crazy Horse Paris has recently dedicated a page on their website to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and mentioned how she approached them first for her debut act as she holds immense love for the art form of cabaret.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa approached Crazy Horse Paris as she always dreamt of joining the cabaret theater

After Lisa’s headlining performances at Crazy Horse Paris, the cabaret theater gave a special shout-out to the singer-dancer, appreciating her love for the dance form. The article on their website features Lisa’s pictures from her much-talked-about shows at the venue. It highlights that Lisa is a longtime fan of Crazy Horse Paris and she has always had the dream of being part of the cast members of cabaret acts. They stated, “Lisa knocked on the doors of famous cabaret.”

The Cabaret further added, “Lisa brought a touch of magic to Crazy Horse Paris, demonstrating her artistic talent and her mastery of the stage.”

Lisa received an incredible response as she set the stage on fire with her dazzling acts, namely Miss Astra, Crisis? What Crisis!?!, Miss Astra Is Back, and But I’m A Good Girl at the show.

Giving more insight into Lisa's three-day-long grand show, the cabaret website also revealed that many of the renowned global artists gathered as spectators to support Lisa. The list of guests includes BLACKPINK fellow members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and other celebs like Rosalia, Tyga, Cindy Mello, Christian Louboutin, Austin Butler, Kaia, and Bryan Yambao, among others.

BLACKPINK’S Lisa received backlash for her risqué performance at Crazy Horse Paris

Lisa also became a topic of discussion as she shared a sneak peek of her risqué performances from the cabaret show. For the unversed, Crazy Horse is famous as an avant-garde artistic platform that celebrates femininity, but it does involve provocative acts.

Fans were blown away to see the singer’s sensuous looks from her five exclusive acts at the iconic Parisian venue. Lisa’s pictures from the Parisian cabaret triggered a wave of criticism for the singer and also led to an alleged boycott of the artist in China.

However, Lisa’s family, friends, and BLINKS (BLACKPINK fandom) came forward in her defense and justified her right to artistic expression. Lisa confidently continued with cabaret promotions and pushed the boundaries with her new avatar, despite the negativity swirling on social media.