‘My son-in-law’: Byeon Woo Seok gets shoutout from Lovely Runner co-star Jung Young Joo

Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who won over millions of fans’ hearts across the world with his romance drama Lovely Runner recently got a shoutout from Kim Hye Yoon’s ‘mother’ Jung Young Joo.

The senior actress posted an adorable photo with Byeon Woo Seok on her Instagram calling him ‘son-in-law’ as she played Kim Hye Yoon’s mother in Lovely Runner.

On June 28, 2024, Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok recently got a shoutout from his co-star Jung Young Joo in her new Instagram update. Jung Young Joo played Kim Hye Yoon’s mother in the timeslip romance Lovely Runner.

In the caption for the new photo, Jung Young Joo endearingly called Byeon Woo Seok ‘My son-in-law’. In a way, it could be said that Byeon Woo Seok finally received the blessings and approval of Kim Hye Yoon aka Im Sol’s ‘mother’ Jung Young Joo.

The actress further noted that they both did not join the Lovely Runner reward vacation and said that they should not get sick and keep on running.

See Byeon Woo Seok getting a shoutout from Lovely Runner co-star Jung Young Joo here:

Know more about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the biggest rising South Korean actors who has cemented his stronghold in the industry with his recent role in Lovely Runner as Ryu Sun Jae alongside Kim Hye Yoon. The role has certainly put him amongst the most loved actors not only in South Korea but worldwide.

Meanwhile, he has been showcasing his acting prowess across K-dramas and movies for some time. He is noted for the movies Soulmate and 20th Century Girl.

He also gained immense popularity for his antagonist role as Ryu Shi Oh in the rom-com Strong Girl Nam Soon alongside Lee Yoo Mi. His other noted K-dramas include Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record Of Youth, and Moonshine.

In other news, he recently appeared at the Prada fashion show in Paris and took the spotlight with his striking good looks. He is currently on his first-ever Asian fan meet tour called SUMMER LETTER.

