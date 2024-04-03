Lovely Runner wouldn't have been made without Kim Hye Yoon says producer; role written with actress in mind

Lovely Runner is a romance comedy which is set to release this month. The drama stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. The drama is much-anticipated as the amazing cast comes together and because of the interesting plot. Kim Hye Yoon is known for her roles in dramas like Sky Castle, Extraordinary You, Snowdrop and more. Byeon Woo Seok has worked on Strong Girl Namsoon, Moonshine, Record of Youth and more.

Lovely Runner's producer reveals drama was created with Kim Hye Yoon in mind

Lovely Runner's producer Yoon Jongho revealed that he heard that the writer chose Kim Hye Yoon to play Im Sol so if the actress had said no, this work would not have been done. He also confessed that he filmed with her for a short time before, and wanted to do the project with her because he liked her acting and character.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is scheduled to premiere on April 8. New episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Strong Girl Namsoon's Byeon Woo Seok, Sky Castle's Kim Hye Yoon, Nevertheless' Lee Seung Hyub and Missing: The Other Side's Song Geon Hee will be taking on the main roles.

The project has been directed by Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho and Kim Tae Yeong. The script has been written by Lee Shi Eun. She also wrote for Teur Beauty, Top Star Yoo Baek and more. Lovely Runner is based on the novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

The drama tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

