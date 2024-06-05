MAMAMOO’s Wheein announces first solo world tour WHEE IN THE MOOD ENCORE concert in July; Check dates and venue

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has already held her first world tour. The K-pop idol has now announced a follow-up encore concert, which is scheduled for July. This also marks her first-ever solo encore concert since her debut.

MAMAMOO's Wheein to hold first encore concert WHEE IN THE MOOD

On June 5, Wheein’s current label THE L1VE dropped the poster for her upcoming WHEE IN THE MOOD ENCORE, featuring a breathtaking portrait of hers. The MAMAMOO member will hold the encore concerts on July 20 and July 21 at Olympic Park, Olympic Hall, Songpa District, Seoul.

She will commence her day 1 encore performance at 6 p.m. KST and on day 2, the stage will begin at 4 p.m. KST.

Tickets for the 2-hour-long concert each day start at 154,000 KRW. For fan club pre-certification, the ticketing will begin on June 7, 2:00 p.m. KST, and will go on till June 13, 11:59 p.m. KST. General ticket booking will commence on June 14, at 8:00 p.m. KST.

More about Wheein's first world tour WHEEN IN THE MOOD

Before the encore concert announcement, Wheein kicked off her first solo world tour WHEEN IN THE MOOD on February 24 in Seoul. Following her home country stage, the MAMAMOO member began her trip around Asia, making stops at Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, and Tokyo.

After wrapping up her Asia schedule by May 1, the water color singer commenced her Europe and USA tour on May 9. Over almost one month, she held concerts in Warsaw, Helsinki, Tilburg, San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn.

On June 4, she finally wrapped up her almost five-month-long first solo world tour.

Who is Wheein?

Jung Whee In, known mononymously as Wheein is a member of the four-piece K-pop group MAMAMOO. In 2014, she debuted in the group alongside Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa.

In 2018, under the group’s agency Rainbow Bridge World, she made her solo debut with the digital single Magnolia. Later, In June 2021, after her individual contract expired, she parted ways with the agency, joining THE L1VE in August.

On October 12, 2023, ahead of her world tour, Wheein unveiled her first full-length solo album IN the mood.

