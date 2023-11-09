Marry My Husband: BoA returns to screen after 7 years with cameo in Park Min Young and Na In Woo

Marry My Husband which stars Park Min Young and Na In Woo will also see an appearance by BoA. The veteran idol would be returning to the acting world in seven years. The revenge drama is highly anticipated by fans as the fantasy theme and the stellar cast have been gaining a lot of attention. Here are all the details we know till now.

BoA to feature in Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband

On November 9, SM Entertainment confirmed that BoA would be making a comeback to K-dramas with the upcoming drama Marry My Husband, as reported by South Korean media outlets. They stated that BoA has been cast for the drama Marry My Husband and fans will have to wait and see what role she takes on. BoA was last seen in the film Autumn Sonata in 2017 in which she took the leading role.

Marry My Husband: Release date, cast and crew, summary and other details

Marry My Husband is based on a webtoon by Seong So Jak which was serialized on Naver from November 2021 to February 2023. The fantasy drama is scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2024. Episodes will be airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST which is 5:20 pm IST.

The tvN drama has been Park Won Gook who has previously worked on Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Special Labour Inspector Mr Jo, The Emporer: Owner of the Mask, and many more. Gogh, the Starry Night and Awaken's writer Shin Yoo Dam screenwrote for this project.

Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon will be taking the leading roles in the drama. The drama tells the story of Kang Ji Won who's life is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband who is in a lot of debt and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with her close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight and she ends up getting murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get her revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

