Marry My Husband Ep 11-12 Review: BoA's clichéd villain plot slows down Park Min Young, Na In Woo's romance drama

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Dealing with a terminal illness, she uncovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes an unexpected twist as she is transported back ten years into the past. In this alternate timeline, she teams up with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she endured.

Advertisement

Quick recap of episodes 11 and 12 of Marry My Husband

Episode 11 of Marry My Husband begins with Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) and Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo) growing closer, but Ji Hyuk's awareness of his impending death causes him to push Ji Won away. Heartbroken, Ji Won leaves, and the next day at the office, she advises Yang Joo Ran to assert herself more, sensing her distress. Later, upon learning of Ji Hyuk's illness, Ji Won visits his house, where he confesses to knowing her from before. They share an emotional moment and reconcile. The couple then goes on a date to Busan and enjoys their time together. Meanwhile, at Joo Ran's promotion celebration, Lee Seok Joon witnesses her husband cheating on her but chooses not to reveal the truth.

Later, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) and Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon)'s marriage invitation gets leaked and circulated in the office, causing Min Hwan to panic. Despite the situation, they proceed with the wedding. Ji Won arrives at the wedding stunning everyone with her presence, accompanied by Ji Hyuk. Even Ji Won's old high school friends show up to apologize to her. Meanwhile, it's revealed that Yang has stomach cancer, leading Ji Won to realize that her fate has transferred to Yang. Additionally, Ji Won meets Ji Hyuk's ex-fiancee, Yura (BoA).

Episode 12 begins with a flashback, delving into the emotional hardships Ji Won endured as her mother left her and her father during her childhood. Fearing betrayal, Ji Won breaks off her relationship with Ji Hyuk upon learning about his fiancee and runs away. Meanwhile, Min Hwan accidentally reveals his financial troubles to Soo Min, leading to tension with his mother. Despite Ji Hyuk's attempts to explain his situation to Yura, Ji Won decides she can't trust him and walks away again. However, Ji Hyuk advises Ji Won to consult a specific doctor for Joo Ran's treatment, showing his concern. Yura invites Ji Won to talk but ends up insulting her, prompting Ji Won to stand her ground and fight back.

Ji Won begins to reassess her life, realizing that orchestrating Min Hwan and Soo Min's marriage didn't solve everything as she had hoped. Soo Min confesses to Min Hwan about losing their baby and gaslights him into believing she had a miscarriage. Hee Yeon opens up to Ji Won about Ji Hyuk not being her real brother, shedding light on his past struggles and making Ji Won understand his character better. Yura sends Soo Min an anonymous message revealing Ji Hyuk's true identity, leading Soo Min to realize Ji Won's saying that she threw away her trash (Min Hwan) for her was true. Soo Min to take revenge tips off Ji Won's manipulative mother, who tries to extort money from Ji Won. Despite her mother's pleas, Ji Won refuses to give in. In the end, we witness someone attempting to kill Ji Won by sending a truck to hit her, but instead, Ji Hyuk intervenes, taking the hit and crashing into the truck himself.

Advertisement

Review of episodes 11 and 12 of Marry My Husband

Episode 11 of Marry My Husband is a delightful blend of romance and heartwarming moments, and viewers are thoroughly enjoying it. Despite Ji Hyuk's attempts to push Ji Won away, their connection remains strong as she finds her way back to him. Their chemistry is palpable, adding to the charm of the episode. The sweet scenes provide a welcome balance to the intense drama of previous episodes. The wedding scenes, witnessing Min Hwan and Soo Min's downfall, are particularly satisfying. Additionally, seeing Ji Won's former bullies step up by creating humorous wreckage at Soo Min’s wedding just to apologize to her adds a fun element to the plot.

It will be interesting to see how Ji Won deals with the transfer of her fate to Joo Ran and the challenges it brings. Ji Won is unlikely to accept burdening an innocent person with her suffering, so finding a solution will be the only feasible option. The transfer of Ji Won's fate not only includes her health issues but also parallels the betrayal that will be faced by Joo Ran from her husband, similar to Ji Won's experience with Park Min Hwan. With the introduction of Ji Hyuk’s ex-fiance Yura, the narrative is poised to take an unexpected turn, adding further depth to the storyline.

Episode 12 appears to deviate from the show's cohesive writing and its central focus on Ji Won's quest to rid herself of her fate. While this aspect of the storyline continues with the intriguing twist of Ji Won unknowingly endangering her friend Joo Ran, the episode introduces too many new elements.

Yura's character feels unnecessary and clichéd, detracting from the originality of the drama's storytelling. While Marry My Husband has previously distinguished itself with fresh narrative approaches, Yura's inclusion brings it into more conventional territory seen in dramas featuring wealthy CEOs as second female leads.

Moreover, Yura's role as the ex-fiancée adds to the overuse of this tired trope, diluting the uniqueness of the show. While Soo Min may have been disliked by webtoon readers, Yura's character has garnered even more disdain as a universally reviled antagonist. Her introduction has stirred significant reactions among fans, making her a pivotal force in the adaptation of the original work.

Advertisement

Yura's introduction has certainly stirred up excitement among many viewers, but it has also left some feeling disappointed with the deviation from the original plot. Despite this, her presence has evoked a range of emotions, from frustration to excitement, as the storyline takes a more predictable turn. The episode ends on a gripping cliffhanger, with Ji Hyuk bravely blocking the truck to protect Ji Won. This accident could prompt Ji Hyuk to confront his fear of death and lead to significant realizations for his character.

The involvement of Ji Won’s mother also appears to be a plot device aimed at prolonging the storyline, but without contributing much substance to the narrative. Additionally, the meal kit project is encountering its own set of issues, further adding to the episode's feeling of being overstuffed. However, the true spark that will likely keep viewers engaged lies with Soo Min, now that she has realized Ji Won's actions. Her pursuit of revenge may serve as the catalyst needed to steer the derailed story back on track. As we anticipate the next episode, there's hope that Ji Won and Ji Hyuk's relationship may evolve following the accident, potentially bringing them closer together once again.

Acting Performances in episodes 11 and 12

Park Min Young once again delivers a standout performance in her role as Kang Ji Won. Beyond the compelling revenge plotline, it's Ji Won's transformation and unwavering determination in the face of adversity that truly captivates viewers. Park Min Young impeccably portrays the character's resilience and strength, keeping audiences hooked with each episode. Na In Woo's portrayal of Ji Hyuk adds depth to the character, portraying him as a soft-hearted individual who is kind and always considerate. His expressions and heartfelt gaze reflect the love he holds for Ji Won, playing a significant role in captivating the audience's emotions.

Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon continue to impress in their roles as antagonists. Their portrayal of villains adds an extra layer of excitement to the show, keeping viewers engaged and intrigued. Song Ha Yoon particularly stands out with her exceptional acting abilities, bringing depth and complexity to her character. The introduction of BoA as Yura brings a new dynamic to the series, and despite the frustrating nature of her character, BoA's performance is commendable. Her portrayal adds tension and intrigue to the storyline, showcasing her talent as an actress.

Advertisement

How different are episodes 11 and 12 of Marry My Husband from Webtoon?

The introduction of Yura in the show, a character not present in the Webtoon but featured in the web novel, marks a significant departure from the original source material. The plot developments surrounding her character diverge from the Webtoon, introducing new dynamics and conflicts. Similarly, the inclusion of Ji Hyuk's mother as a protective figure for Ji Won adds an intriguing layer to the story, although her character has yet to make an appearance.

Another notable change is the relationship between Ji Hyuk and Hee Yeon, who were depicted as adoptive siblings in the show, whereas they are biological siblings in the original material. Despite these differences, there are still similarities, such as Ji Won's fate being transferred to Joo Ran and the appearance of Ji Won's mother. Overall, these changes contribute to the evolving narrative of Marry My Husband, and it will be fascinating to see how the show reconciles these deviations and ties up loose ends by the conclusion.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Episodes 9-10 Review: Park Min Young’s awaited kiss with Na In Woo adds romance quotient