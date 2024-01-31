Marry My Husband Episodes 9-10 Review: Park Min Young’s awaited kiss with Na In Woo adds romance quotient

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Dealing with a terminal illness, she uncovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes an unexpected twist as she is transported back ten years into the past. In this alternate timeline, she teams up with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she endured.

Quick recap of episodes 9 and 10 of Marry My Husband

In episode 9 of Marry My Husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) officially proposes to Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) with the assistance of Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo). However, later that same night, Min Hwan cheats on Ji Won once again with Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), while Ji Hyeok and Ji Won enjoy quality time together. Ji Won later attends cooking classes gifted by Soo Min, aware that it's the same class attended by Min Hwan's mother. Knowing this, Ji Won deliberately makes a bad impression on Min Hwan's arrogant mother, while Soo Min acts kindly.

Subsequently, Min Hwan and Ji Won indulge in a shopping spree, with Ji Won spending all of Min Hwan's money on herself. However, when they attend a family dinner with Min Hwan's family to discuss marriage, Ji Won wears something bold and inappropriate. When Min Hwan's mother makes rude comments, Ji Won decides to call off the wedding and physically tackles Min Hwan showing her worth.

In Episode 10, the situation escalates dramatically. Min Hwan's mother physically assaults him for his choice of Ji Won. He rushes to confront Ji Won at her house, only to find that she has moved. Enraged, Min Hwan confronts Ji Won at the office, where she slaps him and publicly exposes his infidelity by revealing that she found another woman's underwear in his car.

Later, Soo Min attempts to comfort Min Hwan, but he insults her, unaware that Kim Kyung Wook has overheard their conversation. Kyung Wook then creates a scene that exposes Soo Min as the person Min Hwan cheated with. As Soo Min and Ji Won are friends, rumors begin to spread about their relationship, leading to negative publicity and articles about their supposed affair.

Later Min Hwan and Soo Min’s food testing incident where they were overheard badmouthing a customer was revealed, leading to further complications for them. Feeling defeated by the situation, Soo Min attempted to shift the blame onto Ji Won by writing a letter in her name, but her plan backfired when Ji Won exposed the truth.

Soo Min then shocked everyone by announcing her pregnancy, but Ji Won knew it was impossible as Min Hwan suffered from azoospermia. Later Min Hwan proposed to Soo Min, urging her to create a family with him. Soo Min tentatively agreed, as the idea of family held significance for her. Meanwhile, Ji Won goes on a Christmas date with her first love, Baek Eun Ho, but during the outing, she realizes her true feelings for Ji Hyeok. After kindly rejecting Eun Ho, Ji Won rushed to Ji Hyeok and confessed her love, leading to a heartfelt kiss between them.

Review of episodes 9 and 10 of Marry My Husband

Episode 9 of the series was filled with drama, cuteness, and twists, making it an exciting watch. The intensifying storyline only adds to the appeal of the show, making it better with each episode. The more the story delves into the 'crazy' aspects, the more engaging it becomes for the audience. In this episode, Soo Min's character takes on an even nastier edge, while Min Hwan's actions come across as crass, leading to Ji Won emerging victorious over her opponents. Soo Min's perception is that she was the one coveting everything from Ji Won, but in reality, it is Ji Won discarding her 'trash' towards her. Ji Won's revengeful winning streak is satisfying to witness.

The introduction of Min Hwan's family adds another layer to the story, especially with his arrogant mother's portrayal as a typical soap opera villain. The battle of wits between Ji Won and Soo Min keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, especially as Ji Won manipulates the situation to her advantage. The fast pace of the episode ensures that viewers remain engaged throughout, culminating in a thrilling finale scene that leaves them eagerly anticipating the next episode.

Episode 10 delivered a deeply satisfying narrative, marked by the downfall of Min Hwan and Soo Min. Ji Won orchestrated a public breakup, exposing Min Hwan's deceit to everyone present. Soo Min's actions, fueled by her own deception, backfired spectacularly, with Kyung Wook serving as the catalyst for revealing her involvement in the affair. The fabricated pregnancy plot adds a soap opera level of drama, leaving viewers eager to see how it unfolds.

The gradual unraveling of secrets, leading to the inevitable downfall of Min Hwan and Soo Min, was immensely exciting to witness. What's intriguing is Soo Min's evolving character; her apparent obsession with Ji Won becomes increasingly evident with each passing episode. Initially perceived as self-centered, Soo Min's fixation on having Ji Won under her control adds depth to her character. Nonetheless, witnessing Min Hwan and Soo Min endure their well-deserved misfortune brings a sense of justice to the storyline.

Most notably, the romance between Ji Won and Ji Hyeok reached new heights, resulting in a long-awaited kiss. Fans eagerly anticipate further developments in their relationship, anticipating more heartwarming moments from the Ji Won-Ji Hyeok couple.

Acting Performances in episodes 9 and 10

Park Min Young shines as Kang Ji Won, effortlessly garnering viewer support with every move she makes. Her portrayal captures the complexity of seeking revenge while also conveying vulnerability with finesse. Na In Woo's performance may seem somewhat one-dimensional, but it aligns perfectly with his character's stoic demeanor. His occasional smiles add a charming touch to his portrayal, infusing his character with warmth. Lee Yi Kyung effectively portrays the multifaceted nature of Min Hwan, skillfully balancing his outward cluelessness with underlying shades of evil.

Choi Gyu Ri, Gong Min Jeung, and Lee Gu Kwang shine in their roles, each bringing their own charm to the series. Kim Jung Hee's comedic timing adds to the show's humor. But the biggest shoutout goes to Song Ha Yoon. It's refreshing to see a female villain fixated on another female without male influence, and Song Ha Yoon portrays this flawlessly. Soo Min's maniacal nature is a central plot point in Marry My Husband, and Ha Yoon's portrayal evokes genuine hatred for Soo Min and her craziness. It's amazing.

How different are episodes 9 and 10 of Marry My Husband from Webtoon?

One of the best scenes in the K-drama is when Ji Won confronts Min Hwan's family, and with a twist, she tackles Min Hwan as Ji Hyeok taught her. However, many scenes have been altered, such as Ji Won's rejection of Eun Ho and her confession to Ji Hyeok. The drama has its own unique rhythm, sticking to the basic storyline and incorporating iconic scenes, which makes it interesting to watch.

