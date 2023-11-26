BLACKPINK's Jennie showcases her friendship with Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung in new stunning pics; SEE here

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared photographs of herself with actors Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung. They attended an event together and spent time together as they displayed their friendship through social media posts. Moon Ga Young is a popular K-drama actor who is most well-known for her role in True Beauty. Lee Ho Jung has been a part of the hit K-drama Nevertheless.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung stun in pics

BLACKPINK member Jennie, actor Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung attended W Korea's charity event Love Your W, which was 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Jennie took to Instagram and shared pictures with her girl gang. She falunted her friendship with actors Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung. The three ladies looked stunning as they posed together in their amazing outfits.

Fans complemented the Jennie, Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jungs's looks and outfits. Jennie gathered appreciation for her peach colored evening gown. Netizens jaw dropped at their gorgeous looks.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK attended the royal banquet held by King Charles III as theyy were invited as special guests at Buckingham Palace. They were applauded for their contribution to global environmental issues and advocating sustainable development. While the group scales new heights, their future and contract renewal is still in muddy waters. Their contract with YG Entertainment expired earlier this year. Since then, there has been nice clarity and confirmation regarding their renewal with the agency.

More about Moon Ga Young and Lee Ho Jung

Moon Ga Young made her debut as a child actor. She is most well known for her work in popular dramas like True Beauty, Tempted and Welcome to Waikiki 2.

Lee Ho Jung made her debut in 2016 with White Nights. She is most well known for her role in Nevertheless which started Song Kang and Han So Hee.

