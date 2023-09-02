N.Y.C.T: NCT members Taeil and Haechan enjoy a snowy day in first concept teasers for NCT LAB project

On September 2, SM Entertainment released the concept teasers for NCT LAB project featuring Taeil and Haechan’s new single N.Y.C.T which will be released on September 7 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). This new song was first shown at the Seoul special performance NEO CITY: SEOUL - THE LINK + of NCT 127's second world tour, which had happened in October 2022.

NCT’s Taeil and Haechan’s new single N.Y.C.T:

Taeil and Haechan are acquiring global popularity as members from NCT. They are members with superb singing abilities and extraordinary voices. After that, attention is being paid to the amazing duo that will appear through the extraordinary melody that they will be presenting to the NCTzens. Many fans already love their song since they heard it during their concerts and are happy that it will be available on various music sites for streaming soon. NCT LAB is the project channel for NCT. It features album activities as well as a variety of music content, including songs composed by NCT members, solo songs, and unit songs. Members Mark, Jaehyun, Taeyong and others have released solo tracks as well as unit ones but this is their first unit song in 2023.

NCT’s activities:

Recently, NCT released the 4th album Golden Age. The new album includes a song of the same wherein all the members participated and Baggy Jeans as double title songs. The fact that the original NCT U unit's members had reunited for Baggy Jeans is the most striking feature. The group's members are Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark. They had taken part in NCT U's first digital single The Seventh Sense in April 2016. Baggy Jeans is a hip-hop dance song with great verses that look at the certainty of having the cool personality and confidence that nobody can copy. In addition to the fact that it is enjoyable to see the way they included a variety of sounds, for example in the pre-chorus, vocal heavy bridge, dance break, and addicting hook, yet NCT U presented a fun time with unique choreography. They have also released videos for the B-sides Kangaroo, The BAT, Pado and Alley Oop.

