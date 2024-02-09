Nam Joo Hyuk cleared of bullying allegations; accusers face defamation charges

Vigilante star Nam Joo Hyuk has been officially cleared of the school bullying allegations that were made against him by a former classmate in 2022. Following investigations that determined the accusations to be false, the two individuals from the case who levied the claims against the K-drama star have been charged with defamation.

Nam Joo Hyuk’s accusers face defamation charges

Legal sources revealed on February 8 that two individuals have been indicted on charges of defamation under the Information and Communication Network Act for leveling allegations of school bullying against actor Nam Joo Hyuk. The accused parties, comprising one journalist and one online netizen, were initially accused in June 2022 for allegedly tarnishing Nam Joo Hyuk's reputation by spreading various claims suggesting he had engaged in bullying during his school years.

According to recent reports, the prosecution has concluded that the allegations of school bullying were unfounded. Consequently, both individuals have been found guilty of defamation. The prosecution has categorized both cases as summary offenses and has recommended that the court impose fines instead of proceeding with a trial. If neither party involved nor the court expresses an intention to proceed with a trial, the prosecution's decision will become final.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, in June 2022, a former classmate of Nam Joo Hyuk made allegations that the actor had bullied him for a period spanning over six years, from middle school to high school. Subsequently, two more students came forward to accuse the Twenty Five Twenty One actor of bullying. However, many students and teachers stepped forward to support Joo Hyuk. Additionally, the credibility of the initial accuser was questioned when they altered their claims after threats of legal action from the K-drama star's label against the informant, reporter, and media outlet responsible for the original allegations.

More about Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk is a renowned South Korean model and actor. He initially gained recognition as a model and appeared in several music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid. He shot to fame with his role in the television series Who Are You: School 2015 and has since become known for his leading roles in various popular dramas, including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), Start Up (2020), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). Currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, Nam Joo Hyuk was last seen in the drama Vigilante in 2023.

