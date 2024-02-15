NCT’s Taeyong is gearing up for his upcoming solo mini album, TAP. He kicks off his solo release with an elaborate teaser trailer titled Searching for TY on February 15, 2024, at 12 am KST. Earlier, he also revealed the entire album release schedule along with a teaser image.

NCT's Taeyong is Searching for TY in the latest teaser trailer

In the video, Taeyong transformed himself into a nerd who was unemployed and the admin of an online mystery community. The new mystery that needed solving was the whereabouts of an individual named TY. He was seen engrossed in searching for the fellow via the internet, where his search history was filled with the name. Moreover, he also started a ground search and went around to stick missing posters of TY.

However, during the search, he found himself gathering some associates to help him with the search. But as he got closer to solving the mystery, three gang members arrived at his lair and kidnapped him from the scene. Nevertheless, he got right back up and continued his search for TY through any means possible.

Taeyong got himself a unique machine that promised to help him find the one he was looking for. After much effort, he finally came across a lair that seemed suspicious. As he entered the shady area, he saw a glowy figure. He went near the entity and shook his hand, which finally concluded his search.

Watch the teaser trailer for Taeyong's release

NCT's Taeyong solo album release date and solo concert details

NCT 127's Taeyong made his solo debut with the album SHALALA back in 2023. After the successful solo debut, the artist is ready for his comeback and to show the fans a unique side of himself. TAP is scheduled to release on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept is related to showcasing an alternate ego that Taeyong possesses that no one has seen before. It is also expected that the artist will release more content with NCT.

Moreover, SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news of his first solo concert called TY TRACK. It is scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea. It is expected that the artist will reveal his new solo song during the concert which increases the anticipation among fans.

