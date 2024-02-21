NCT’s Taeyong, on February 21, 2024, revealed the highlight medley for his upcoming solo album, TAP. Highlight medleys are compilations of short snippets of the songs included in an album. However, the artist showcased the songs in the form of a live performance, and it felt like a special mini-concert for the fans.

NCT's Taeyong's solo album TAP highlight medley

A total of five songs were unveiled in the 4-minute-long video. Across various genres, each song has a unique and distinct sound from each other. Moreover, the singer also appeared in different costumes and settings to sing the tracks from his album. From hip-hop to R&B, the NCT leader has delved into various styles in his new project.

The first song he uncovered was called Moon Tour, which has an emotional element to it. The genre is a mix of synth-pop and R&B, with the main chorus singing about his loved one. Titled Ups & Downs, the next song talks about the various unpredictability and uncertainness of a relationship and getting through it together. The singer delves into the R&B and pop genres for this one, which again contains a melodious chorus.

Taeyong finally enters his element with the third track, Ape, which is a hip-hop song. Known for his smooth flow and sharp rapping style, the artist yet again unleashes his fierce self. Moreover, the song has an energetic component that does not fail to draw in the audience. The next song is called 404 Loading, which again has deep lyrics and talks about the frivolousness of life. In the last song, Run Away, the artist dives into the fun side of himself. The pop song is characterized by light-hearted lyrics and tunes that put one in a relaxing mood.

Watch NCT's Taeyong in TAP's highlight medley



NCT's Taeyong solo album release date and concert details

NCT 127's Taeyong will make his comeback with TAP on February 26, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The concept of the album explores the alternate ego of the singer, called TY, that he constantly tries to look for. Moreover, SM Entertainment has also confirmed the news of his first solo concert, called TY TRACK. It is scheduled to take place on February 24 and 25 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

