NewJeans tops January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings; RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE and more follow; Full list

NewJeans, topping the Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings in January, signifies their burgeoning impact and resonance within the industry. Following closely are RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE, showcasing promising prospects and strong initial impressions, as highlighted by The Korean Business Research Institute's findings.

January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings led by NewJeans and RIIZE

The Korean Business Research Institute continues to spotlight the rising stars of the K-Pop industry with its unveiling of the brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups this month. These rankings, shaped by comprehensive analysis encompassing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes, provide a snapshot of the newcomers' impact. The data collected from November 7 to December 7 sheds light on the evolving landscape of the industry, with a focus on idol groups that debuted in 2022 or later.

Leading the charge for the ninth consecutive month is NewJeans, capturing the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 3,406,936 for January. Within NewJeans' keyword analysis, phrases like "album," "Billboard," and "HYBE" emerged as high-ranking, indicative of their strong presence and achievements. Furthermore, related terms such as "record," "prove," and "appear" underscored the group's significant resonance within the industry. Notably, the group garnered an overwhelmingly positive sentiment, with their positivity-negativity analysis revealing an impressive score of 84.25 percent positive reactions.

Maintaining their stature in the rankings, RIIZE secures the second-place position, showcasing a robust brand reputation index of 2,888,631. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM ascended to the third spot with a commendable index of 1,631,303, marking their upward trajectory and growing influence within the competitive landscape of rookie idol groups.

Top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for January: LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR and more

ZEROBASEONE, holding steady in the rankings, maintains their fourth-place standing with a brand reputation index of 1,488,979. Notably, their consistent presence and impact continue to solidify their position in the top echelons of the industry. Additionally, BABYMONSTER clinched the fifth spot for the month, boasting a commendable brand reputation index of 1,121,107, signifying their notable emergence and resonance among audiences.

These rankings not only highlight the statistical popularity of these rookie idol groups but also spotlight their growing significance in capturing audience attention and fostering engagement. As these groups continue to navigate the competitive K-Pop landscape, their distinct identities, achievements, and resonating performances underscore their potential to become integral players in the industry's future.

The continuous dominance of NewJeans, coupled with the steady ascent of groups like RIIZE and LE SSERAFIM, signifies the dynamism and diversity within the rookie idol sphere. These rankings showcase their evolving presence, promising futures, and unwavering connections with their fervent fanbases, laying a robust foundation for their journeys ahead in the vibrant world of K-Pop.

Here’s the list of the top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for January 2024:

NewJeans RIIZE LE SSERAFIM ZEROBASEONE BABYMONSTER BOYNEXTDOOR NMIXX H1-KEY PLAVE KISS OF LIFE The Wind &TEAM tripleS Kep1er FANTASY BOYS NiziU eite IRRIS CLASS:y EVNNE ONE PACT TEMPEST xikers CSR YOUNITE n.SSign ARTBEAT YOUNG POSSE WHIB Queenz Eye

