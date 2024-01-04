NewJeans tops January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings; RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE and more follow; Full list

In January, NewJeans, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE lead the Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings, revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute. For more details, read on!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Jan 04, 2024   |  03:41 PM IST  |  5.8K
NewJeans, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE; Image Courtesy: ADOR, SM Entertainment and WakeOne
Key Highlight
  • NewJeans, RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE lead Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for January
  • BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX and more follow in the list

NewJeans, topping the Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings in January, signifies their burgeoning impact and resonance within the industry. Following closely are RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE, showcasing promising prospects and strong initial impressions, as highlighted by The Korean Business Research Institute's findings.

January Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings led by NewJeans and RIIZE

The Korean Business Research Institute continues to spotlight the rising stars of the K-Pop industry with its unveiling of the brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups this month. These rankings, shaped by comprehensive analysis encompassing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes, provide a snapshot of the newcomers' impact. The data collected from November 7 to December 7 sheds light on the evolving landscape of the industry, with a focus on idol groups that debuted in 2022 or later.

Leading the charge for the ninth consecutive month is NewJeans, capturing the top spot with an impressive brand reputation index of 3,406,936 for January. Within NewJeans' keyword analysis, phrases like "album," "Billboard," and "HYBE" emerged as high-ranking, indicative of their strong presence and achievements. Furthermore, related terms such as "record," "prove," and "appear" underscored the group's significant resonance within the industry. Notably, the group garnered an overwhelmingly positive sentiment, with their positivity-negativity analysis revealing an impressive score of 84.25 percent positive reactions.


Maintaining their stature in the rankings, RIIZE secures the second-place position, showcasing a robust brand reputation index of 2,888,631. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM ascended to the third spot with a commendable index of 1,631,303, marking their upward trajectory and growing influence within the competitive landscape of rookie idol groups.

Top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for January: LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR and more

ZEROBASEONE, holding steady in the rankings, maintains their fourth-place standing with a brand reputation index of 1,488,979. Notably, their consistent presence and impact continue to solidify their position in the top echelons of the industry. Additionally, BABYMONSTER clinched the fifth spot for the month, boasting a commendable brand reputation index of 1,121,107, signifying their notable emergence and resonance among audiences.

These rankings not only highlight the statistical popularity of these rookie idol groups but also spotlight their growing significance in capturing audience attention and fostering engagement. As these groups continue to navigate the competitive K-Pop landscape, their distinct identities, achievements, and resonating performances underscore their potential to become integral players in the industry's future.

The continuous dominance of NewJeans, coupled with the steady ascent of groups like RIIZE and LE SSERAFIM, signifies the dynamism and diversity within the rookie idol sphere. These rankings showcase their evolving presence, promising futures, and unwavering connections with their fervent fanbases, laying a robust foundation for their journeys ahead in the vibrant world of K-Pop.

Here’s the list of the top 30 Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for January 2024: 

  1. NewJeans
  2. RIIZE
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. ZEROBASEONE
  5. BABYMONSTER
  6. BOYNEXTDOOR
  7. NMIXX
  8. H1-KEY
  9. PLAVE
  10. KISS OF LIFE
  11. The Wind
  12. &TEAM
  13. tripleS
  14. Kep1er
  15. FANTASY BOYS
  16. NiziU
  17. eite
  18. IRRIS
  19. CLASS:y
  20. EVNNE
  21. ONE PACT
  22. TEMPEST
  23. xikers
  24. CSR
  25. YOUNITE
  26. n.SSign
  27. ARTBEAT
  28. YOUNG POSSE
  29. WHIB
  30. Queenz Eye

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, ADOR, SM Entertainment, WakeOne
