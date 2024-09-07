Mammootty turns 73: Superstar announces next project Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, drops first look and poster

Superstar Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, on September 7, 2024. The enigmatic actor, known for his lasting presence in the film world has carved a name like no other. While his fans celebrate him on this special day, the actor treated everyone by announcing his next project, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

Bankrolled under his own production house Mammootty Kampany, the actor dropped the first poster and name of the film in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, the star can be seen in an intriguing and mysterious look, clad in a bathrobe.

Additionally, the presence of an open ladies purse and disheveled things inside the room hinted at the genre of a suspense thriller.

Along with the post, Mammootty penned a brief caption, where he tagged Gautham Vasudev Menon as the filmmaker for his movie. He wrote, “Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse , Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl.”

Besides this, Mammootty has Deeno Dennis directorial Bazooka on the cards among his upcoming projects. The film incorporates a stellar star cast, including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Neeta Pillai, Babu Antony, Gayathiri Iyer and others. It is slated to release some time this year in 2024.

Coming to the superstar’s birthday, several actors and colleagues from the film fraternity as well as his fans have dropped heartfelt wishes for Mammootty for the special day. For instance, his former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of the senior actor on his Instagram stories and dropped a wish for him.

Atop the picture, Prithviraj penned, “Happy Birthday Mammukka!”