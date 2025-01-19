Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force put a break on Emergency and Azaad from 24th January 2025?

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is gearing up for the release very soon. The question arises- Can Sky Force curtail the business of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadan's Azaad?

Well, both the titles opened to underwhelming figures and recorded a poor trend over the weekend. While Emergency's opening weekend cume stands at Rs 8.75 crore, the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer couldn't even touch the Rs 5 crore mark the first weekend. Looking at their current trends, both movies are heading for a disappointing end, and that too very soon.

Their fate could have been different if they had received a positive reception from the audience, but that is not the case! Emergency and Azaad are bound to collapse soon if they don't witness any magical jumps in a couple of days. The release of Sky Force will act as the final nail in the coffin, as it has the potential to grab a major chunk of screens and be the top choice among the audience in its opening weekend.

If the Akshay Kumar starrer patriotic aerial actioner garnered positive reviews, it would end the theatrical runs of both Emergency and Azaad. As of now, Sky Force has the upper hand and has the potential to mark the comeback of OG Akshay Kumar at the box office.

According to Pinkvilla Predicts, Sky Force will likely open at around Rs 9 crore net on its opening day. The Sandeep Kewlani-Abhishek Anil Kapoor directorial should aim for an opening weekend of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore net in India. For the unversed, the movie is set to release on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

