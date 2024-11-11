13 Years of Rockstar: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor stayed at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah for 2 days to fully immerse himself in Kun Faya Kun song

As Rockstar celebrates 13 years since its release on November 11, 2024, fans are reflecting on the iconic moments from Imtiaz Ali's cult classic. One unforgettable memory from the film’s production is Ranbir Kapoor's dedication to his role as Janardan Jakhar.

While filming the soulful qawwali, Kun Faaya Kun, Ranbir Kapoor immersed himself in the spiritual atmosphere of Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. The actor spent nearly two days at the shrine, which is renowned for its qawwali sessions, to truly connect with the essence of his character.

The Dargah, built in 1325 by Mohammad Bin Tughlaq, holds deep significance for the Rockstar team, with Imtiaz Ali frequently visiting the site during filming.

Kapoor’s commitment to realism didn’t stop there; he also lived with a Jat family for a few days, which helped him further embody the grounded nature of Janardan. The actor’s intensive guitar practice was another testament to his dedication in portraying the character authentically.

Released in November 2011, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar became one of the most luminous films in Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s career. With its soulful music, poignant performances, and stunning visuals, the film remains a beloved masterpiece for fans, marking a defining moment in Kapoor’s acting journey.

AR Rahman delivered one of the most memorable Hindi film music albums with Rockstar, a sentiment widely agreed upon by fans and critics alike.

Featuring Mohit Chauhan's soulful vocals and Irshad Kamil's evocative lyrics, the album became an instant classic. Over the years, Rockstar's music has continued to captivate audiences, maintaining its emotional depth and magical appeal without losing any of its original charm.

Meanwhile, In an old interview with Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali described the character of Jordan from Rockstar as “non-cerebral,” and while he understood this perspective upon rewatching the film, he admitted it didn't fully justify the character’s actions, which appeared irrational.

Ali also reflected on the criticism surrounding the song Sadda Haq, particularly the question of what Jordan was fighting for. He acknowledged that even he couldn't answer that, explaining that the character, in his wild and untamed nature, was not meant to be rational or domesticated.

For the unversed, the 2011 film Rockstar grossed over Rs 5.65 crores in one month in India after its re-release in May 2024.

